The Callisto Protocol Launch Trailer Teases Graphic Fights and Horror

The release of The Callisto Protocol from Striking Distance Studios and Krafton is just a few weeks away now, and ahead of that release, the pair put out a new trailer for the game. This one just so happens to be the launch trailer, and as such, it's quite cinematic in nature and depicts scenes of graphic, gory violence with story details mixed in, a fitting culmination for the equally graphic campaign leading up to the game's release. The game itself is due out on December 2nd.

Those who've been following along with the game's marketing by now should know the story already – protagonist Jacob Lee is stranded on one of Jupiter's dead moons within a space prison, and there are lots of icky creatures present there, too, that would love to kill him and others in all sorts of gruesome ways. The trailer shows us more of this with Jacob being the gruesome offender in many of the scenes, but if you're just now learning about the game, a more comprehensive overview of it can be found below:

"Set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol casts players as Jacob Lee – an inmate in Black Iron Prison. When a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company."

Routinely compared to Dead Space (a game which just so happens to be getting a remake soon, if you didn't know), The Callisto Protocol does carry some distinct differences when set against that iconic horror game. That doesn't remove it from comparisons entirely, however – our own preview of The Callisto Protocol predicted it would be a fitting spiritual successor for the Dead Space games.

The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to release on December 2nd, so expect to see reviews for the game going up soon to pass a final verdict on how it plays. Until then, you can check out our additional coverage on the game below: