Skyrim NPC Is Dying Every Day Until The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Released

The Elder Scrolls 6 is currently in pre-production as Bethesda Game Studios finishes up Starfield. If Starfield releases this year — which is a major if — then The Elder Scrolls 6 will enter full production probably at the start of 2023. What does this mean for its release? Well, it means The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is very far away. Thankfully, Elder Scrolls fans have both The Elder Scrolls Online and Skyrim, the latter which continues to be quite popular, partially thanks to its many ports and re-releases, with the latest being The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which was just released last year with new content and improvements. Elder Scrolls fans have been playing Skyrim for over 10 years. And many will continue to play it until The Elder Scrolls 6 is finally released, like YouTuber Sidek.

Over on YouTube, one fan is not only still playing the game every single day, but they have made an ambitious commitment to killing Nazeem in Skyrim every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. How long has this been going on? For 139 days. And it’s going to have to go on for a lot longer if the commitment is going to be realized.

As you would expect, the video series is starting to get some attention:

For those that don’t know: Nazeem is an NPC in Skyrim or, more specifically, a Redguard citizen and the co-owner of Chillfurrow Farm in Whiterun, where he can be found being condescending towards the plater and other citizens. And for this, he’s fun to kill. In fact, there’s a mission in the game where you get to beat him up. There’s also another mission where he gets kidnapped. In the grand scheme of things, he’s a very minor character, but popular because dislike for him brings all players together.

