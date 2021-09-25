The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player Makes Unexpected Discovery 10 Years Later

People are still playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in 2021. Whether it’s on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch, people are still playing Skyrim after 10 years. In fact, lots and lots of people are still playing Skyrim, and with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition releasing this November, adding new content to the game, this isn’t going to change anytime soon. Suffice to say, only when The Elder Scrolls 6 comes out will people stop playing Skyrim.

With The Elder Scrolls 6 nowhere in sight though, fans of the series continue to sink their teeth into Skyrim, which is how you get the Reddit post below. Taking to the website, one player shared a discovery that was 10-years in the making. More specifically, the player revealed that you can pick up the Shards of Mehrunes’ Razor in Cracked Tusk Keep with no issue simply by putting something on the podium before picking up the item.

Below, you can watch the trick for yourself. Of course, if you’ve ever watched Indiana Jones, you would have probably tried this, but many players over on the game’s Reddit page had no clue you could do this, once again proving that it’s near impossible to discover everything in Skyrim without the Internet’s help.

