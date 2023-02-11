The Last of Us Episode 6 Preview Confirms A Reunion, Part II Tease

After releasing the fifth episode of The Last of Us early, HBO has also rolled out the first preview for episode 6 of the series, which will air next Sunday. Titled "Kin" the preview for the episode confirms some major story beats, including that Joel and Tommy will finally be reunited. Fans of the PlayStation video games will also recognize that their reunion takes place in Jackson rather than at the hydro-electric dam that is seen in the game. As a result of this shift, some fans of the game will instantly recognize some locations that weren't introduced until The Last of Us Part II that are hidden in the video (keep your eyes peeled for the Tipsy Bison saloon).

Also teasing some more wild action, and the arrival of Rutina Wesley's Maria, you can find the promo for the episode below. HBO has not confirmed if next week's episode of The Last of Us will premiere early on HBO Max, as it seems this week's early drop was exclusively because of the Super Bowl happening around the same time.

As fans are already aware, The Last of Us has already been renewed for a second season at HBO. It's unclear when the series will return to start filming or what kind of schedule the new episodes will have, but the series will seemingly jump right into adapting the events of The Last of Us Part II. By already building the façade of some of the key locations from that game though, it seems like fans will get to revisit Jackson very soon once the next season starts.

"I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations," executive producer Neil Druckmann said previously about the renewal. "Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

When does The Last of Us air?

The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday with The Last of Pods debuting immediately following each show. For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more.