The Last of Us Fan's Grossly Delicious Clicker Cake Goes Viral

HBO recently wrapped up a spectacular first season of their TV adaptation of the hit video game franchise, The Last of Us, and it was received pretty well. The Last of Us was quickly renewed for a second season, and the series co-creator Craig Mazin revealed that they intend on adapting The Last of Us: Part II throughout multiple seasons. HBO has done a ton of things right with The Last of Us, and one of those things just so happens to be the design for their zombies. In the world of The Last of Us, the zombies are called Clickers and look pretty disgusting. One fan seems to think that they look edible and has even created a cake that looks like a Clicker in support of the series.

You can check out the The Last of Us cake video below.

these cakes are so realistic...



[via. the_bakeking/IG] pic.twitter.com/2vmveh8Vld — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) April 18, 2023

Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl, produced The Last of Us alongside Druckmann, the creator behind the hit video game series. In an interview earlier this year, the writer said The Last of Us is the "greatest" video game story ever told. "It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," Mazin said in an interview with Empire Magazine. "[Joel and Ellie] didn't shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I've been playing video games since 1977."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

All episodes of The Last of Us Season 1 are exclusively streaming on HBO Max. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any updates on the second season of the series.

What do you think about this The Last of Us cake? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!