The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna Reveals Star Wars Casting Wish

Gabriel Luna has played Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he's appeared opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Terminator franchise. Most recently, the actor has appeared in HBO's The Last of Us, another major Hollywood franchise added to his resume. There's still one property that keeps eluding the Agents of SHIELD alumnus, which happens to be Lucasfilm's Star Wars world.

In a recent appearance on The Last of Pods, a co-production between ComicBook.com and Entertainment Tonight, Luna revealed he's aiming to appear in the franchise sooner rather than later, even taking it upon himself to write a letter to Lucasfilm executive Dave Filoni.

"I wrote a letter to Dave [Filoni] and a while back and it's a dream of mine," Luna said on the podcast. "I mean, there's all kinds of possibilities there. I was just talking to Neil at the party and I was like, "Yeah, Neil [Druckmann], until we do that, until that time comes when it's time for Star Wars," and I'm just wishful thinking and hoping, but once again, I will always prepare as if I have the job. If that day should ever come, I'll be ready."

Luna then went on to detail the letter, revealing he lobbied to play Ezra Bridger in live-action after the character became an animated favorite in Star Wars Rebels. "This was me throwing my hat in for a certain Ezra Bridger. This was years ago, not ever knowing if they would ever do anything with Ezra," the actor added. "But it was just, that's one, he's probably my, besides Luke, he's my favorite character. Well, actually, I'm sorry, R2, Luke, Ezra Bridger."

Now that Bridger's reportedly appearing in Ahsoka, played by Eman Esfandi, Luna has his eyes set on another, more newer role.

"Then, of course I'm a big fan of the new High Republic stuff. There's another great character in that. I don't know if anybody's ever... I don't want to mention it now here, but there's another great character there that I think I might be angling towards," he continued.

That character? "Elzar Mann," Luna concluded.

If you're looking for more The Last of Us content, ComicBook.com has teamed up with Entertainment Tonight to produce a podcast called The Last of Pods which will release every Sunday alongside new episodes of the show. The podcast will offer deep dives into the episodes along with special guests from the series.