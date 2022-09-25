The Last of Us HBO Show Trailer Teased By Creators

The first full trailer for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us may be released very, very soon. The Last of Us is one of the most acclaimed video games of all-time, receiving praise for its gripping and emotional story and complex characters. It is a game many point to when talking about the potential for storytelling in video games and helped seemingly give us a lot more cinematic, story-driven games. As a result of its success, Sony has been trying to figure out a way to adapt it for live action for quite some time. At one point, Sam Raimi was attached to direct a big-screen version of the game, but it eventually became an HBO TV series with Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller. We got out first glimpse at the HBO adaptation about a month ago, but fans have been waiting for a proper full trailer.

It seems that it may finally be happening very soon. Over on Twitter, The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann noted that there are just two days until The Last of Us day (September 26th) and teased some news for fans. Craig Mazin, co-creator and writer of the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, responded to Druckmann with a gif of Ellie. The two then exchanged gifs from Mazin's other show, Chernobyl, and The Last of Us. Naturally, this has led many to expect a proper trailer for the show on Monday, though nothing has been confirmed. The series wrapped filming over the summer and is expected to release sometime in early 2023, so a trailer does make sense right about now.

For those that don't know, The Last of Us day is basically an official fan celebration for the game. September 26th is the day of the virus outbreak in the world of the games. The day used to be called Outbreak Day, but was changed after the COVID-19 pandemic happened. The day is usually filled with merch and other stuff for fans, but it seems like we could get something big this year.

Are you excited for The Last of Us on HBO? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.