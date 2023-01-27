The Last of Us: Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Praises HBO Series

The Last of Us has been a smash-hit for HBO and Xbox's Phil Spencer had a lot of praise for the TV series. With the Pedro Pascal series tearing up the streaming charts, IGN managed to grab the executive to get his thoughts on The Last of Us. He had some very nice words for Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann. In the run-up to the big premiere on TV, the co-president for the Sony series has been adamant about this being the next step in the medium's evolution. While some fans out there might not agree with that sentiment, it's definitely the case that the viewership numbers absolutely support the success. Check out what else Spencer had to say about The Last of Us down below.

Spencer began, "The fact that Neil himself has played a role, obviously in the creation of the game and the franchise, but see him applying his creative talents in the TV space, if that's even what we call it anymore, video space, television space, I think is really great."

"The fact that you take one of the greatest creators from our industry and you can have success in creating in another medium, I just think it shows that in the games industry, you have some amazing storytellers, amazing creators across all third party, first party," he added. "I think it's just a great moment to see the success that they're having with the franchise."

The Last of Us Renewed For Season 2

Fear not, there's more of Joel and Ellie's story coming. Just today, HBO Max announced Season 2 has been green lighted. An absolute triumph for Craig Mazin and Druckmann. The network also has to be stoked to host such a successful program.

"I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations," executive producer Neil Druckmann said as a part of the release. "Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

