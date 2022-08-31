The Last of Us Part 1 Extended Gameplay Demo Showcases Remade Bill's Town Level

The Last of Us Part I is almost here and to celebrate, Naughty Dog has released an extended gameplay demo that highlights the iconic section of the game known as Bill's Town. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved games of all-time thanks to its gut-wrenching story and memorable characters. It came out at the tail end of the PS3 era, helping cap off a solid generation of blockbuster exclusive titles. The game was such a hit, Naughty Dog released it for PS4 a year later, helping ensure its legacy would continue for another console generation. Now, Naughty Dog and Sony are taking another swing at the game via a remake known as The Last of Us Part I. There's already a lot of footage out there showing off the gorgeous visuals and the accessibility options in the game, but Naughty Dog is now offering an uncut look at the game.

To really showcase what The Last of Us Part I is all about, Naughty Dog has released a new look gameplay demo on YouTube. This 7 minute video showcases some of the section known as Bill's Town, a town in Massachusetts that has been booby trapped to the nines by an acquittance of Joel's. The video in particular highlights some of the combat in the remake, including the infamous Bloater fight in the high school gym. If you're still on the fence about this remake, this gameplay should ultimately help you determine if this remake is worth your money.

The Last of Us Part I comes just months ahead of HBO's premiere of The Last of Us' live-action TV adaptation. The show got its first bit of footage earlier this month, allowing fans to get a nice taste of what's to come. The show doesn't have a concrete release date right now, but it's expected to release in early 2023.

The Last of Us Part I releases on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, 2022. Are you looking forward to the remake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.