The Last of Us Part 2 Receives Surprising New Update

The Last of Us Part II has been out for over a year at this point, and as of this week, developer Naughty Dog has surprisingly released a new update for the game. The patch itself wasn't one that was announced beforehand and as such, comes about as a bit of a shock. That being said, the reason that there hasn't been much talk surrounding this update seems apparent once you realize what it does.

This new update for The Last of Us Part II, which is version 1.09, doesn't do a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. Even though any update for a game of this type might interest some fans, it doesn't seem as though this is one patch that will have a major impact on the experience as a whole. The patch notes as a whole only say that the update provides "general bug fixes and improvements." Additionally, the update as a whole is a pretty small one and weighs in just under 100MB.

While this update might not have a whole lot in store, though, that doesn't mean that Naughty Dog already hasn't improved The Last of Us Part II quite a bit since it released a year ago. Specifically, the PlayStation studio released an update for the game a little over a month ago that improved its performance on PlayStation 5 quite drastically. Although this patch doesn't take advantage of some of the key features of the next-gen platform, it does now allow the game as a whole to run at a consistent 60 frames per second.

Moving forward, it doesn't seem likely that we'll receive many more patches for The Last of Us Part 2. Currently, Naughty Dog is said to be busy working on its new multiplayer project that is seemingly set within the world of The Last of Us. In addition, a remake of the first game is also reportedly in development and will be heading to PS5 in the future.

For now, though, The Last of Us Part II is solely playable on PS4 and PS5. If the game is anything like Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding, however, perhaps we'll see a "Director's Cut" version of the title come to PS5 in the future.