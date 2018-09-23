‘The Last of Us Part 2’ Studio Now Offering Jobs for Laid Off Telltale Employees

Following the news that over 250 Telltale Games employees were laid off with no notice and no severence, the gaming community has pulled together once more to show the good we can do when there’s a common goal. Developers such as Ubisoft and Santa Monica Studios have stepped up to offer those former devs suddenly left in the dirt positions doing what they love.

To those affected by recent studio closures, Naughty Dog is hiring across multiple disciplines. Please feel free to reach out and contact our Recruiting team with any questions. @Candace_Walker @asunw00 @crystalmmo pic.twitter.com/rWsnQZHHDS — Naughty Dog Jobs (@NaughtyDogJobs) September 21, 2018

Their tweet was met with love and respect for this move, gamers helping out gamers – developers helping out developers. There are so many developers and gamers alike joining together following the revelation. It’s never an easy position to be in, especially seeing all of that hard work and all of those sleepless nights of being a developer end up with nothing but an exit sign and no severance pay.

Pete Hawley, the CEO of Telltale Games, has issued the following statement:

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for Telltale as we worked to set the company on a new course. Unfortunately, we ran out of time trying to get there. We released some of our best content this year and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, but ultimately, that did not translate to sales. With a heavy heart, we watch our friends leave today to spread our brand of storytelling across the games industry.”

There were so many incredible stories crafted by this team. What were some of your favourite memories from the Telltale crew? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

If you – or someone you know – has been affected by the recent shut down, you can check out this full list here of developers with current job openings wanting to help out those laid off. If you have any other tips, feel free to shoot them our way so we can help!