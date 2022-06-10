The Last of Us Remake for PS5 and PC Is Available to Pre-Order Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Yesterday's Summer Game Fest was a pretty exciting event for The Last of Us fans. We got out first look at Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from the upcoming HBO show, plus details from Naughty Dog on an untitled PS5 multiplayer game, and a confirmation that a remake of the original The Last of Us game is coming to the PS5 and PC.

Titled The Last of Us Part I, the remake will arrive on September 2nd, 2022 for the PS5. Pre-orders for the game are live now, and a breakdown of your options can be found below. It includes details on the bonus in-game items that you'll get with your pre-order. Note that the PC version is still in development, so look for it to launch at a later date.

The Last of Us Part I (PlayStation 5 Standard Edition) $69.99 – Pre-order at Best Buy / Bonuses include:

Bonus Supplements to upgrade your skillset

Bonus Weapon Parts to upgrade your arsenal

The Last of Us Part I (PlayStation 5 Digital Deluxe Edition) $79.99 / Bonuses include:

Increased Crafting Speed Skill

Increased Healing Speed Skill

9mm Reload Speed Increase Upgrade

Rifle Clip Capacity Increase Upgrade

Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier

Dither Punk Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six Weapon Skins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

The Last of Us Part I (PlayStation 5 Firefly Edition) $99.99 – Pre-order at PlayStation (Exclusive) / Bonuses include:

Everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition

SteelBook display case

The Last of Us: American Dreams Comics #1 to #4 with new cover art

Naughty Dog notes that The Last of Us Part 1 is a complete rebuild for the PS5, and fans can expect the following enhancements:

"We've implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in this single-player experience to allow even more individuals to enjoy the game. Effects, exploration, and combat have all been enhanced. Leveraging the PS5's powerful hardware, we also implemented 3D Audio*, haptics, and adaptive triggers. Both returning fans and new players alike will have the opportunity to experience both The Last of Us Part I and its prequel story Left Behind in a whole new way."