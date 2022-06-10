Summer Game Fest 2022: Every Major Reveal and Announcement

Although it may not have been the absurdly large event that some folks were hoping for, there is a lot to unpack from Summer Game Fest. The event gave us new looks at a lot of great games that are coming within the next year, gave us new ones to look forward to, and much more. If this is the appetizer for Xbox's summer showcase, then there's still plenty to be excited for in the coming days. Nevertheless, today's two hour show gave us a lot to chew on and paints a very good idea of what 2022 looks like for gaming. Summer Game Fest included looks at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, The Callisto Protocol, and a number of other highly anticipated games that will likely be sure to dominate sales charts, fair well with critics, and much more. Host Geoff Keighley also sprinkled in a lot of indie games, giving them the opportunity to shine amongst the other great AAA games coming this year. We even got a taste of what the future holds for The Last of Us franchise both in gaming and on television thanks to series co-creator Neil Druckmann. With all of that said, we've compiled a list of some of the biggest announcements, in case you didn't watch the two hour show. This list does not include everything revealed or shown at Summer Game Fest, but it is all of the big hitters that you'll likely be looking for. Sadly, games like God of War Ragnarok were missing from Summer Game Fest, so we'll have to wait a bit longer before Sony is ready to talk more about that game. Keep reading to see the biggest announcements from Summer Game Fest.

Street Fighter 6 Guile Gameplay A new look at Street Fighter 6 was shown at Summer Game Fest. The game got its first look last week at the PlayStation State of Play, but Capcom followed it up with new gameplay of Guile. It's about what one may expect from a new Street Fighter game, but for those who like fighting games and want to see what Capcom is cooking up, this should scratch your itch.

Aliens: Dark Descent Announced A brand new Aliens game is on the way! Aliens: Dark Descent is a new real-time strategy game, almost in the vein of X-Com, coming in 2023. The first trailer is more of a tone-setter and sets up the struggle and burden of being a marine in the Aliens universe, but a bit of gameplay was also shown at the end. Players will command a squad as they attempt to complete missions and survive dreadful onslaughts from Xenomorphs, which should create a unique and intense experience for Aliens fans.

The Callisto Protocol Gets First Gameplay Last week, Striking Distance Studios revealed the first in-game look at The Callisto Protocol, a new spiritual successor to Dead Space. The game gives off all kinds of creepy sci-fi horror vibes, but Summer Game Fest gave us a short gameplay demo that really captures the terror that players will be experiencing. In case there was any confusion, the game's Dead Space inspirations are massively present in this demo. Whether or not it can reach the heights of the original Dead Space games remains to be seen, but it's sure giving it a run for its money.

Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals Spider-Man and Venom in New Trailer Marvel's Midnight Suns received an all-new trailer and added new characters like Spider-Man and Venom to its roster. The trailer was, unfortunately, all pre-rendered and featured no gameplay, but did set the tone for the upcoming game. Fireaxis also took the time to confirm that the game will finally be releasing on October 7th, 2022.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Adds Casey Jones and More Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is also expanding its roster with the likes of Casey Jones. The beloved character will be part of the highly anticipated game when it releases on its newly revealed release date of June 16th. With that said, fans won't have to wait too long to play it and won't have to ease their excitement too hard.

Saints Row's Boss Factory Announced For those that can't wait to play Saints Row in August, you can get a head start right now. Players can mess around with the game's character creator via a free demo called "Boss Factory" which is available today. Not only will this give you a good idea of how the creator works, but also allow players to share their creation for use in the full game. This allows other players to access your character template as well, meaning players won't have to spend hours fine-tuning their character if they don't want to and they can just use someone else's. Players who share a boss will then be able to receive two helmets in the full game when it releases.

Gotham Knights Gets a Nightwing Trailer Gotham Knights received a new trailer centered around Dick Greyson himself AKA Nightwing. The legendary vigilante is one of four Batman-related sidekicks that will be headlining Gotham Knights after the death of the Caped Crusader. The game will be playable with two-player co-op and allow players to embody the likes of Red Hood, Robin, and Batgirl in addition to Nightwing himself.