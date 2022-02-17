The Legend of Vox Machina Debuts New Clip Ahead of Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a first look at a clip from The Legend of Vox Machina’s final set of episodes leading into this week’s season finale. The clip features Vax (Liam O’Brien) asking Grog (Travis Willingham) for help in dealing with the adventuring team’s longtime nemesis – doors. While Grog is more than willing to help, he first wants Vax to grovel a little, given that Vax has taken a particular joy in stealing Grog’s thunder throughout the first season. You can check out the clip in our video player above.

This week’s episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina are the last of the first season, although Prime Video has already renewed the animated series for a second season. The show has followed the unorthodox adventuring team of Vox Machina during their fight against the Briarwoods, a villainous couple that took over the city of Whitestone and has deadly ties to one member of the adventuring team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Legend of Vox Machina was officially “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes earlier this year after receiving positive reviews from all 27 media sites that submitted reviews to the review aggregator. ComicBook.com’s review of the series was one of those positive reviews, noting that “the mix of clean aesthetic with bawdy and bloody content perfectly captures the energy of Critical Role itself. After all, the web series prides itself on having an extremely likable and friendly cast who can’t help but giggle at poop jokes or the occasional reference to anal beads. Occasionally, the tone shifts from heavy or heartfelt moments to dick jokes can be off-putting, but the show manages a weird balance that’s weighted slightly towards humor. Not every joke or visual gag lands in The Legend of Vox Machina, but I found myself laughing out loud at least once during every episode.”

The final three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina will debut on Prime Video this Friday. The first nine episodes of the show can also be viewed on the streaming platform.