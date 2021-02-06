The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Details Accidentally Leaked by Nintendo

✖

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 details have been revealed by Nintendo, but it looks like the details may have been accidentally shared ahead of schedule. Since Nintendo and Eiji Aonuma announced and revealed the game back at E3 2019, we've seen nothing of the sequel, and have heard virtually nothing about the game either. According to a recent leak, the Switch and Switch Lite game may be releasing sooner than we think, and if this is the case, we should start to see and hear more about the game soon. That said, right now, it's still crickets, which makes this new information all the more notable.

The new details come the way of a new and official Nintendo marketing pamphlet which is out and about in the wild. And according to the pamphlet, the underground location, the Zonai Cave, that Link and Zelda are in the game's reveal trailer is indeed underneath Hyrule Castle, which fans theorized, but up until now, hadn't been confirmed.

"Finally, Link and Zelda return in the eagerly awaited successor to unforgettable action-adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with series producer Eiji Aonuma promising a darker adventure this time," reads the pamphlet. "Deep within the caverns beneath Hyrule Castle, a new and powerful threat awakens. Can our courageous heroes save the kingdom again?"

Unfortunately, this is where the details end. Further, while word of a "dark adventure" and "a new and powerful threat awakens" may be new to some, we actually already knew about all of this. That said, while the new details are scarce, it's good to have confirmation the location in the trailer was indeed underneath Hyrule Castle.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly the rumored Super Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date or even a release window, but rumors and leaks suggest it's releasing sometime this year, or at least that's the plan.

