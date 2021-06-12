The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Report Has Bad News About Release Date

✖

A new report about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has some bad news. The Nintendo E3 2021 Direct is only a couple of days away, and right now, the leaks and rumors about it have been minimal. This will likely change as the event draws closer, but right now we don't know what to expect other than mostly 2021 games. While Nintendo isn't limiting the presentation to 2021 games, it did note the majority of the presentation will be focused on games releasing this year. And this may rule out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, unless it's one of the exceptions in the minority.

Right now, there's been no word from Nintendo itself about when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. However, according to prolific leaker "PracticalBrush12," it's probably not releasing this year. In other words, not only may Zelda fans need to wait longer to play the sequel, but it may not even rear its head during the aforementioned presentation, though, for now, this latter part is pure speculation.

As for the source, don't let the anonymous nature and name fool you. This is the same leaker who has leaked most of E3 2021 so far and who leaked every single announcement made during the most recent Nintendo Direct before it happened. In other words, they are very reliable, or at least they've proven as much so far.

That said, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may not release this year, it should be at Nintendo's E3 2021 direct, or at least that's what a recent leak implies is happening. If it doesn't rear its head, Nintendo fans and Twitter will certainly have a few things to say.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is it all unofficial, but it's subject to change. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't commented on any of this. If this changes, the story will be updated accordingly.

