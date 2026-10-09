Nintendo Gives The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Fans New Update

Nintendo has given The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask fans a new update, courtesy of Nintendo Switch Online. The 2000-released N64 game is often ranked as the second-best game in the long-running Nintendo series, behind only The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which itself is in the conversation for the greatest game ever made. Hardcore SNES nostalgics may rank The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past over it. More modernists may try to put Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom over it. Most agree it’s the second-best game in the Link series, though.

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The last time we truly saw it was in 2015 when a Nintendo 3DS remake was developed, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D. Before this, it was released as part of the Virtual Console for both the Wii and Wii U. And before this, it was re-released on GameCube as part of The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition. Meanwhile, as of 2022, it’s been available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 via Nintendo Switch Online. Now, its OST has been added to Nintendo Music. This isn’t close to the remake Ocarina of Time fans are getting, but it’s something.

The new release features all 111 tracks in the Nintendo 64 game, including its title theme, the opening of the game, the credits, and all of the other iconic music from the N64 exclusive. In total, there is one hour and 55 minutes of music. Unfortunately, while Nintendo Music has been updated with some of the most nostalgic N64 music, it hasn’t been updated to improve the experience of using it, meaning basic features like search functionality remain unavailable, much to the continued annoyance of Nintendo fans.

“Thank You, Miyamoto”

As you would expect, Nintendo fans are excited for one of the defining games of the N64 to finally be included in Nintendo Music. It feels overdue considering what games have already been added.

“Putting Majora’s Mask on Nintendo Music is dangerous. That Clock Town loop will eat someone’s whole commute,” writes one fan of the new release. Another adds, “Majora’s Mask soundtrack on Nintendo Music means I can now feel a quiet sense of dread on demand.”

A third fan further adds, “I can finally listen to Ikana Castle with my phone turned off. Thank you, Miyamoto.”

For those — somehow — unfamiliar with The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, it is the second game in the series in the 3D era and the successor to 1998’s Ocarina of Time, an impossible act to follow. Despite this, it delivered, as evidenced by its 95 on Metacritic. And there are plenty of fans who actually rank it above Majora’s Mask and appreciate how much it twists the classic Zelda formula into something unique in the series.