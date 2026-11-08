The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Players Disappointed After Discovering Removed Content

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Nintendo Switch 2 players have discovered that a secret in the original N64 game has been removed in the new remake. This comes after it was discovered that hours of content that Nintendo added in the GameCube and 3DS versions were removed in this new version. This was content not in the N64 original, so Legend of Zelda fans could look the other way. The removed content in question this time was in the original, though, and fans are disappointed to see it not return in the remake.

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If you have played both the original Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on N64 and this brand new Nintendo Switch 2 remake, you will know the latter is a very faithful recreation of the former. The graphics are obviously redone; there are new fully voiced cutscenes, an orchestral soundtrack replacing the symphonic one of the original, an improved camera, additional dialogue, and various other things that enhance and expand on the original, but it’s still very much the game that shocked the world in 1998. That said, if you go looking for the pictures of Mario, Luigi, Bowser, and more in the windows of Hyrule Castle as young Link, you won’t find them. And you won’t find them because they have been removed.

Why would Nintendo remove one of the game’s best-known Easter eggs? Well, according to Nintendo, it was worried certain content like this would detract from the game’s immersion. The remake does put more emphasis on immersion, and it is a more immersive experience thanks to advancements in technology and increased game budgets. That said, when players discovered this secret back in the 1990s and early 2000s, it was a shocking surprise. And for a game selling nostalgia, it’s odd Nintendo decided to specifically cut this, as it’s not like a tiny Easter egg like this one permanently breaks the immersion.

Nintendo Fans Are Disappointed

“Awww that’s not cool Nintendo,” reads a comment on the post above. Another comment adds, “I also found this to be a shame.” A third comment further drives the point home: “I went looking for it yesterday too and was so disappointed.”

A fourth comment continues, “Seriously! I was really disappointed that they didn’t put something there.”

As noted, it’s odd Nintendo went out of its way to remove a tiny part of the game many players won’t even see because of immersion. The remake is more immersive than the original, but it’s not like a game that is extremely immersive and dedicated to creating immersion in the way a game like Red Dead Redemption 2 is. This cuts both ways, though, as something small like this being removed doesn’t alter the quality of the game, but it was a disappointing discovery for fans.