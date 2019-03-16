‘The Simpsons’ to Feature ‘League of Legends’ and Esports in New Episode

If you’re a fan of either League of Legends, The Simpsons, or both, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the TV show’s newest episode that features a game which closely resembles the hit MOBA game. Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, assisted with the creation of the episode to help The Simpsons’ team accurately portray esports as Bart and other characters play a fictional game called “Conflict of Enemies” and become engulfed in the world of competitive gaming.

The new episode is called “E My Sports” and is scheduled to air on Sunday at 8 p.m. PT. Bart becomes a competitive player, Homer finds a passion for coaching the players, and Lisa tries to bring them back down to Earth, according to the official description of the episode. A preview of that episode can be seen above where we see Bart unwilling to surrender as he blows up what looks a whole lot like a Nexus in League of Legends that serves as the enemy’s base and the ultimate goal of the game.

That’s not the only League of Legends reference viewers can expect to see in the episode either. Whalen Rozelle and Jarred Kennedy, the co-heads of esports within Riot Games, and professional commentator David ‘Phreak’ Turley all assisted in creating the episode, so much of what’s seen and said in the episode will likely look familiar to League players. Though the characters featured in Conflict of Enemies all look somewhat like the people using them, we can already see a few League-like characters from the clip above and the tweet above that comes from The Simpsons writer Al Jean. Dr. Mundo, Kayle, Sion, and Ziggs are just a few of the champions that might’ve inspired the ones seen in the fictional game, though keeping them generic enough to appeal to more casual viewers was likely also a consideration.

Fox is scheduled to air The Simpsons’ “E My Sports” episode on Sunday at 8 p.m. PT via Fox.

