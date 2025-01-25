The Sims 4’s Latest Expansion Pack Currently on Sale for the First Time

As any longtime Sims fan knows, the cozy life sim can be an expensive hobby. The Sims 4 has more expansions than ever before, and that means players often have to pick and choose which additions their budgets will allow. That’s why Simmers love a good sale on The Sims 4 packs. Typically, these sales are a chance to catch up on older packs, and often don’t include the newer additions to the series. However, the Sims 25th Birthday sale marks the first time the newest Sims 4 Expansion Pack has been discounted.

The 25th Birthday Sale is a big one, with nearly every Sims 4 pack discounted at anywhere from 25% to 50% off. Simmers can catch up on older packs like Cottage Living or High School Years for half the usual price, or grab Game Packs and smaller offerings for around 30% off. Given last year’s confirmation that The Sims 4 will be around for at least the foreseeable future, Simmers may as well take the opportunity to stock up if a specific pack or packs have caught their eye.

A Reaper gets to work in The Sims 4 Life & Death

Typically, the newest packs aren’t included in sales for obvious reasons – EA wants a little longer to entice players into those full price release purchases. The same has been true of The Sims 4: Life & Death, which came out in October 2024 and didn’t get discounted in any holiday sales. However, a mere three months after the pack’s initial release, it is now getting its first-ever discount. Life & Death is currently 25% off during the 25th Birthday Sale. It may be the smallest discount of the bunch, but it’s still the cheapest the Grim-themed pack has ever been.

Newest Kits Not Included in Sims 4 25th Birthday Sale, But Almost Every Other Pack Is

While Life & Death is the newest major Expansion Pack, this sale doesn’t fully break the trend. The newest add-ons for The Sims 4 are the three kits that dropped on January 16th, 2025. These kits, called Cozy Gamer, Casanova Cave, and Secret Sanctuary, cost $4.99 and are not discounted during the 25th Birthday Sale. This isn’t surprising, given how recently they released.

The sims 4 25th Anniversary behind the sims

However, it’s worth noting that none of the other Sims 4 kits are included in the sale, either. In a way, it makes sense. At $4.99 each, a 30% discount doesn’t add up to much. The discount starts with the Stuff Pack size and goes up through Game Packs and, of course, Expansion Packs. Fans should definitely take advantage of the lower prices while they can, even if the newest kits aren’t included. The sale is live now and will end a few days after the official Sims anniversary on February 10th, 2025 at 10 AM Pacific Time.

With Life & Death as the newest Expansion already getting its first discount, fans might be wondering if the Grim Reaper career and Tarot cards are worth the price. Despite the relatively quick turnaround on the discount, critics and Simmers alike have overall been impressed with the Expansion. It has an 86% discount on Metacritic and Very Positive rating on Steam – quite a steep jump from some other recent packs. By contrast, Lovestruck has a 71% on Metacritic and Mixed rating on Steam, with the scores for For Rent dropping even lower. Clearly, Life & Death is well worth the investment for players looking for a newer pack to add to their arsenal.

Keep in mind, this sale isn’t the only celebration for The Sims 4 and the 25th anniversary of the Sims franchise. The Sims 4 already got a menu overhaul and some updates to longtime townie houses. Plus, there will be a 25-hour livestream with Sims guests and announcements on February 4th starting at 5 PM EST.