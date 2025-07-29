The Sims 1 + 2 Legacy Collection Hits Lowest-Ever Price in EA Summer Sale

Earlier this year, the Sims franchise celebrated its 25th birthday in a big way. Along with some new updates to The Sims 4, EA launched new legacy versions of The Sims and The Sims 2. Despite being extra buggy at launch, these nostalgic re-releases captured the attention of many Sims fans. Now, The Sims 2 Legacy Collection is on sale for its best-ever price, along with many other exciting titles from across the Sims franchise.

These exciting Sims discounts come as part of the Electronic Arts August Sale. The discounts are available on Steam, as well as directly from the EA Store. And to match the weather this season, the Sims deals are truly hot this time around.

The sims 4 recently welcomed back its burglars (Image courtesy of EA Games)

The EA sale features a wide variety of titles from across many franchises. But for Simmers, it’s all about the Sims Summer Sale. Several Sims 4 expansion packs are marked down, along with The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection. These re-released bundles are getting their best discount yet, making it a great time to let the nostalgia lead you back in Sims history.

Every The Sims 4 Expansion & More On Sale Right Now

Aside from the new Enchanted by Nature expansion, nearly every Sims 4 pack is getting at least a modest markdown during this sale. Newer parks have a lower markdown of 20%, while classic add-ons from years past are discounted as much as 50% off.

You can browse the full Sims Summer Sale on Steam, or via the Sims Summer Sale page in the EA app. In addition to being discounted for PC, The Sims 4 expansions are on sale for consoles via the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. To get a sense of some of the best deals on offer for The Sims 4 and beyond, here are the highlights.

The Sims 4: Pets is marked down during the summer sale (Image courtesy of EA Games)

Best The Sims 4 Bundles on Sale

Every Expansion Pack except the newest one is discounted at least 20%. Every Sims 4 Game Pack is also marked down, as are the Stuff Packs. If you’ve been yearning to add more content to the free Sims 4 base game, this sale is a solid opportunity to do so. These are a few of the best Expansion Pack discounts on offer:

The Sims 4: Life & Death – $24.79 / $39.99 (38% off)

(38% off) The Sims 4: Lovestruck – $19.99 / $39.99 (50% off)

(50% off) The Sims 4: Horse Ranch – $19.99 / $39.99 (50% off)

(50% off) The Sims 4: Cottage Living – $19.99 / $39.99 (50% off)

(50% off) The Sims 4: Pets – $19.99 / $39.99 (50% off)

(50% off) The Sims 4: Seasons – $19.99 / $39.99 (50% off)

Other Sims Games on Sale

These non-Sims 4 titles from the franchise aren’t discounted as much as some of the Expansions. That said, this is the first time many of these games have gotten a discount. So if you’ve been waiting for a sale to snag My Sims or The Sims Legacy Collection, now’s your chance.

The Sims Legacy Collection – $15.99 / $19.99 (20% off)

(20% off) The Sims 2 Legacy Collection – $23.99 / $29.99 (20% off)

(20% off) My Sims Cozy Bundle – $31.99 / $39.99 (20% off)

The Sims + Sims 2 Legacy Collections are only available on PC. The MySims Cozy Bundle is also on sale for Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

As far as Sims sales go, this is one of the better ones we’ve seen recently. Including spin-offs like My Sims is a rare treat for cozy gamers. The EA Summer Sale runs from now until August 11th. So, you have a few weeks to decide which Sims discounts you can’t miss.