The Walking Dead Onslaught Gets a Release Date

A new game based on AMC’s The Walking Dead now has a release date with The Walking Dead Onslaught scheduled to come to the PlayStaiton VR, Oculus, and SteamVR devices on September 29th. The new virtual reality game is indeed a VR-only title, so you’ll need a VR setup if you want to play. This VR perspective will put players right up close to the zombies they’ll encounter with a new gameplay trailer released alongside the release date showing off more of what that experience will look like.

Developer Survios announced the release date of The Walking Dead Onslaught after teasing previously that some big news would be coming on Thursday. IGN shared the gameplay trailer below to preview the VR experience of having walkers right up in your face while you try to survive alongside some of the most popular characters from the franchise.

“Fight your fears head-on. The official VR game of AMC’s The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead Onslaught invites players to assume the roles of their favorite survivors from the TV series, struggling against the relentless walker threat while confronting both the horrors and humanity of this apocalyptic new world,” Survios said about the game.

As shown from the brief scenes of combat we get from the trailer, fighting off these zombies consists of a mix of ranged and melee attacks. An overview of the game’s features shared previously highlighted things like delimbing which means you can relieve a zombie of its limbs if your hits are accurate. Survios highlighted other parts of the “visceral combat experience” like impaling enemies, creating realistic wounds when you hit them, and a physics system in place that respond to players’ movements as they grapple and strike enemies. You can also grab the zombies themselves and throw them around or restrain them for a time to line up your attack better.

Those who’ve been keeping up with The Walking Dead’s video game spinoffs and adaptations will recall that this isn’t the only VR game in the franchise we’ve seen. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners released earlier in the year and was met with mostly positive reviews that praised the immersion and controls the game offered. Hopefully The Walking Dead Onslaught will be able to recreate some of the same successes given that it’s the official VR game of the franchise.

The Walking Dead Onslaught is scheduled to release on September 29th.

