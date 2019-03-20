The Final Trailer For The Final Episode of ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Released

Seven years later, and Telltale’s The Walking Dead and Clementine’s journey is finally coming to an end. Today, Skybound Games officially announced that the fourth and final episode — dubbed Take us Back — of The Walking Dead: The Final Season will release on March 26. In addition to officially confirming the previously leaked release date, Skybound also released a brand-new trailer of the episode (pictured-above) that will hit you right in the feels.

But that’s not all, Skybound also released some new screenshots of the episode on Twitter to further tease fans of the “heart-wrenching climax” that’s about to hit them like a freight train in a few days.

Ok, before we do this we’re going to need everyone to take a deep breath! Did you take it? OK. . . Here are the screenshots for Ep. 4 The Walking Dead: The Final Season! #TWD #StillNotBitten pic.twitter.com/oZU6PkT4m6 — The Walking Dead Game (@telltalegames) March 20, 2019

Part 2! pic.twitter.com/zEVxbjzd0E — The Walking Dead Game (@telltalegames) March 20, 2019

Lastly, Skybound also detailed the episode with the release of an official overview, which you can read below:

“It’s time for the end. After years of fighting to survive, Clementine is now leader of a community of lost children, and they’re depending on her to get them home safe. In the aftermath of an explosive mission, fire, chaos, the living and the dead all stand in her way. Can Clementine be the savior they need? Her story comes to a dramatic and heart-wrenching climax in this final episode. The night will be over soon…”

Of course, since it dropped the newest trailer, the series’ passionate community has been going crazy with nervous anticipation.

YES YES YES YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — TmarTn (@TmarTn) March 20, 2019

I’m not ready for this pic.twitter.com/CEuuPG1WYh — Nuggets (@NuggetGamer_) March 20, 2019

The Walking Dead: The Final Season is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment, it’s unclear where the series will go from here. However, Skybound Games has teased DLC, suggesting that this won’t be the last we see from it or The Walking Dead.

