The Witcher’s Jaskier Breaks Down Biggest Change in Season 1 and Teases Season 2

One of the biggest highlights from season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher is Jaskier, the hilarious bard who accompanies Geralt on a few of his adventures. Jaskier is brought to life by Joey Batey, and his delightful banter with Henry Cavill’s Geralt as well as his rendition of Toss a Coin to Your Witcher have become social media favorites rather quickly. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Batey all about Jaskier’s journey throughout the season and how different he is when we see him later in the series, though we also got a quick tease of season 2. First though we tackled Jaskier’s arc in season 1 and the biggest way he changes by season’s end.

“My favorite thing to explore throughout this, with Jaskier was, we planted him in a very young, youthful, exuberant place,” Batey said. “He was quite foppish. He always plays up to the idiot role. I think a lot of this silliness that we hear and a lot of the humor is him disarming people around him by playing that role of not quite knowing what’s going on when actually, he probably does.”

“And actually, throughout the series, it was really nice letting some of that knowledge and that actual wisdom in, very slowly and steadily, so that by the time we reached the end of his arc in season one, there is a man who stands before you, not this 20-year-old boy,” Batey said. “There’s an early thirties guy who has lived, who has gone on these adventures, seen the world, seen the horrors of the world, and yet still has that joy and that joie de vivre about him, but with an understanding, a profound understanding of what it means to be a friend and to try and make their way in the world.”

Batey had a ball playing Jaskier, and if you think you’re excited to have him back in the role, you’re probably not as excited as he is to reprise it in season 2. “That, for me, was a joy to play, and I cannot wait to continue that journey in season two. No one wants it more than I do. I promise you.”

Given where things leave off between Geralt and Jaskier in season 1, we are intrigued to see how they come together again in season 2, and here’s hoping we don’t have to wait that long to see it!You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below, and you can check out my full review right here!

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

