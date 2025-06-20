THPS 3 Artist on Being Cut From Remake: “I Dont Know Why It Had To Be Us”

Perhaps one of the most beloved facets of the popular Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series is its soundtracks. The upcoming remake, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, brings some of the original’s most iconic tracks, as well as new songs for players to potentially fall in love with. However, this means some of those original tracks have been left behind. One of the bands from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 that did not make the cut recently discussed their omission from the remake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That band would be Alien Ant Farm. Their song “Wish” from the 2001 album Anthology (stylized ANThology) was originally featured on the soundtrack for THPS 3. It is arguably one of the most remembered tracks from the game, alongside the likes of “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead and “The Boy Who Destroyed the World” by AFI. Unfortunately, when the full tracklist for THPS 3+4 was revealed, the California-based rock group did not make the cut. In a recent interview with the BBC, band members Terry Corso and Dryden Mitchell weighed in on their exclusion from the remake.

Play video

“Is it a bummer that we weren’t invited or they didn’t include us? Absolutely,” says Corso.

“We understand that they’re trying to bring some new stuff onto these releases, and if you got to make cuts, you got to make cuts,” Corso continued. “I don’t know why it had to be us. I feel like our song was really good on there and it did really well.”

“I kind of get it that skating kind of feels a little more like the punk side, and we’re not a punk band. But I think that’s what makes a cool soundtrack, is being different,” Mitchell adds.

In the lead-up to launch, Activision and Iron Galaxy had been slowly revealing the THPS 3+4 soundtrack in waves. Anyone interested can check out the full list of songs here. However, despite adding several songs and good alternatives from artists featured in the original games, fans of the skateboarding video game series were not happy with the changes. The birdman himself, Tony Hawk, had responded to the negative feedback.

“It was my choice to pick some different songs by the same artists featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 OST,” said Hawk. “I’m hoping that discovery is half the fun, and a big reason that these soundtracks resonated in the first place. So listen and enjoy the ride.”

Fans have also shared their displeasure with the overall direction of THPS 3+4 on social media since its reveal. Much of the negativity surrounding the game is due to how it handles content from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, which opts for time-based, goal-oriented runs, rather than the free skating design of the original Career Mode.

“It was hard to get two completely different types of gameplay in one package here, so obviously [THPS 4] leans towards more two-minute challenges, but you can just roam around and do whatever you want,” Hawk said. “And you’re definitely going to encounter characters that will send you on missions. So, there is a little bit of everything, but I understand the concern, and I think everyone is going to be pleasantly surprised.”

THPS 3+4 will release on July 11th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.