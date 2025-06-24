THPS 3+4 Might Have a Cameo From a Nickelodeon Character (but It’s Not What You Think)

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is known for having some wild cameos from pop culture icons, both real and fictional. From Kiss bass player and front man Gene Simmons to everyone’s favorite green ogre, Shrek, the popular video game franchise has seen some of the most iconic characters hop on a skateboard. It seems the upcoming remake, THPS 3+4, will attempt to continue that tradition with its own pool of secret skaters.

As of right now, THPS 3+4 has five secret/guest skaters in its huge roster. This includes Doom Slayer (Doom), Revenant (Doom), Bam Margera, Andy Anderson, and Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Like the entries before it, this upcoming pool of guest skaters is a mix of real-life skaters and fictional characters. However, another character from a beloved Nickelodeon show may make an appearance in the game, but not quite how fans might expect.

We recently spoke with Nora Vasconcellos, pro skater and one of the new playable skaters in THPS 3+4. During our interview, she spoke about getting her likeness in the upcoming remake. Part of that required the developers to take scans of her tattoos to create an accurate in-game model of the pro.

“I mean, the tattoos were cool,” she said. “The way that they render the tattoos, and I had to take specific images of my arms and my leg, because we had shorts in one shot, and I have one leg that’s tattooed. I think that stuff is really cool. Even since then, I’ve had a couple of tattoos added, so it’s funny to see like, oh that was there, that wasn’t there.”

One of Nora’s inspirations growing up was Reggie Rocket from the Nickelodeon cartoon show Rocket Power. So much so, she has a portrait of the character on her arm. For those who have not seen it, she showed off the tattoo and discussed Reggie’s influence on her in this clip on the Hawk vs. Wolf podcast. I asked if she thought the tattoo would make an appearance, and it seems like it might be a possibility.

“You know what? That’s a good question, they must have,” Nora said. “Because that would have been before it. So yeah, I really hope Reggie is in there!”

Nickelodeon has a pretty big presence in THPS 3+4 already. When Nora was announced as a playable skater, it was teased that players could travel to Bikini Bottom, the setting of SpongeBob SquarePants, in the Skater Island stage. Also, as mentioned above, TMNT is a Paramount property under Nickelodeon’s umbrella, making Michelangelo another Nicktoons representative.

THPS 3+4 will launch on July 11th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players who get the Deluxe Edition will get three days of early access, beginning July 8th.

Are you excited for THPS 3+4? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments below. Also, make sure to check back soon for our full interview with Nora.