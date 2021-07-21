Tom Clancy's Elite Squad Is Shutting Down

✖

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad released just last year after Ubisoft shared an August 2020 release date during the 2020 UbiForward event, but the game is already shutting down. As of this week, the game’s gotten its last update with Ubisoft confirming its plans to fully shut down the servers in October. The decision comes not long after the announcement of the new free-to-play Tom Clancy’s XDefiant game which does not yet have a release date but offers similar cross-brand opportunities across different Tom Clancy games.

After confirming that Wednesday’s update will be the final one the game gets, the Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad team confirmed that the game will be fully shut down on October 4th. That means that by that point, it’ll have had a run that lasted just over a year since it was released in August.

A message from the team: pic.twitter.com/S4Nz8wEa5R — Tom Clancy's Elite Squad (@tcelitesquad) July 21, 2021

The game’s developers described the mobile game as “no longer sustainable” despite different solutions being looked at.

“This was not an easy decision, but after exploring multiple options with our teams, we came to the conclusion that it was no longer sustainable,” the Elite Squad team said. “We want to assure you all that we really gave it our best, especially with big updates like Season 2, and it was a truly rewarding experience to work with you, our passionate community!”

While most shutdowns like this are accompanied with announcements that locked in-game content will become unlocked or other incentives to entice players to keep playing during the coming months, that’s not the case here. Nothing about any shutdown perks or bonuses was mentioned in the post about the game’s end, so unless something changes, players will just be grinding towards level 70 until October with the knowledge that the game will come to an end early in the month.

While Ubisoft’s XDefiant game is not planned for mobile devices like Elite Squad was, it’s easy to see at least one objective shared between the two in that they both unite Tom Clancy characters from across different brands under one banner. They offer much different gameplay experiences, but perhaps with one cross-brand game being promoted as the next free-to-play experience, it didn’t make much sense to keep another one running.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad will be fully shut down on October 4th.