Watch Tony Hawk and Jack Black Play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2

After months of rumors and speculation, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 was officially announced yesterday, but it seems like a good number of people knew about it before the actual announce like, say, Jack Black. Yes, that Jack Black. As part of his JablinskiGames YouTube channel, Black recently visited the one and only Tony Hawk, who revealed to him that the remaster bundle was on its way before inviting him to actually sit down and give it a go. If you've ever wanted to watch Tony Hawk and Jack Black play video games together, this is your chance.

The video, which is just under 12 minutes in length, actually begins with a rather wild jam session featuring Black, Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo fame, and more. The whole thing is worth a watch, but if you're just here to watch gameplay of the upcoming Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 with Hawk and Black playing, you'll want to skip to around three minutes in for some sick tricks and commentary. What follows is several minutes of gaming followed by Black actually going skateboarding. Again, the whole thing is fun, and worth the time invested.

As for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 itself, the game comes with all the original levels, tricks, and more. That includes, but is not limited to, revert, lip tricks, multiplayer game game modes, and so on. Other than an improved look, the game will also include new goals and challenges among other changes. To be clear, the complete original roster is available in the game, which includes Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas, and Bob Burnquist.

The newly remastered bundle of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year on September 4th. It is now available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

