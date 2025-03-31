Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Players Reassured About Future Content After Space Marine 3 Announcement

Many fans expressed worry after Focus Entertainment announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III was in development, but Focus Entertainment has assured fans new content for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II would still be coming. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III is still many years away, and there are still numerous updates and additions coming to the second game in the series. This was revealed during the March community update and has eased the minds of fans and given them clarity on what to expect in the coming months. In addition to this reassuring announcement, Focus Entertainment also revealed what is coming in the mid-April Patch 7.0 update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

The Patch 7.0 update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is planned for mid-April, and is the first of many more content to come before the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III. This includes two Chapter Packs, allowing players to use customizations from the Space Wolves and Imperial Fists’ chapters. This includes weapons, armor, and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Space wolves champion pack.

Additionally, a new map is being added to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II’s PvE mode, featuring the Trygon, a terrifying Tyranid boss. This giant creature can burrow underground and create tunnels that smaller Tyranids can use to bypass players’ defenses and security measures.

For PvP enthusiasts, Patch 7.0 will bring private lobbies to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II’s PvP mode. Additional matchmaking improvements are also being added, which should enhance the overall experience. While Patch 7.0 is planned for mid-April, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II players on Steam can opt into the Public Test Server and get a sneak peek at the upcoming content. Keep in mind that anything experienced in the Public Test is subject to change before the official release.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Imperial Fists Champion pack.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has proven to be one of the best games set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe and is still going strong thanks to the constant updates. Focus Entertainment shared a roadmap outlining future content to better communicate with players and help them manage their expectations.

While many would have expected development to stop on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II after the announcement of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III, Focus Entertainment has proven otherwise. While there is no release date set for the third game, fans can rest easy knowing their journey will continue sometime in the future.