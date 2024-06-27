Frostpunk 2 Delayed to "Guarantee the Best Possible Experience"

Recently, developer 11 Bit Studios gave players the chance to check out Frostpunk 2 in its beta stage. While part of that process was about teasing players with all the upcoming gameplay additions the sequel makes to the city-building survival game, the developers also wanted to get feedback to make Frostpunk 2 the best game possible. After taking in all of that (largely positive) feedback, 11 Bit Studios has decided to delay Frostpunk 2 by a few months to "guarantee the best possible experience." Frostpunk 2 will now launch on September 20th, giving 11 Bit Studios a few months to implement that feedback.

This is understandably disappointing news for fans who were planning to jump into Frostpunk 2 late next month. However, taking that extra time to create the best game possible is the correct choice for the developers. While they could launch it in a state similar to what we saw in the beta, Frostpunk 2 would likely be successful but would need several patches to iron out various issues. By taking a few months to address concerns, 11 Bit can ensure they're putting their best foot forward, which is still important despite how often games are patched these days.

As far as what new features the team is adding with this extra time, 11 Bit is targeting three areas. The first is a few new game mechanics that should make Frostpunk 2's gameplay a little smoother. That includes things like rebalanced Hubs, more detailed workforce management, and the ability to reshape districts. The team has also gone through and updated much of the UI, making it more intuitive and keeping things readable. Finally, 11 Bit is adding a new city feature called "Zoom Stories."

This feature is a direct response to beta players thinking Frostpunk 2 focused too much on the macro scale, keeping players from learning more about their citizens. With the new "Zoom Stories" feature, players can now zoom into "specific city parts" and watch their citizens go about their day-to-day lives.

Frostpunk 2 launches on September 20th. Unlike the original game, it'll launch on PC and consoles on the same date. The first Frostpunk came to PC first, forcing PlayStation and Xbox players to wait more than a year for it to come to their platforms of choice. Frostpunk 2 launches simultaneously on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.