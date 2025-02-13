Twisted Metal Season 2 Release Window Announced with New Teaser

Folks, it’s time to start your engines yet again. Today, Peacock unleashed the first look at Season Two of Twisted Metal, starring Captain America: Brave New World’s Anthony Mackie and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, as well as its release window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series adapts the classic PlayStation racing series of the same name. Alongside the new action-packed teaser, which reveals several new cast members, including Superman: Legacy’s Anthony Carrigan as Calypso, a poster with the series’ iconic character, Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett/Samoa Joe), was released. Even more so, Twisted Metal Season Two has now been confirmed to hit the road in Summer 2025.

Play video

Speaking on behalf of the production, showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), said “The stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) as fan favorite Sweet Tooth, and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It’s too bad not all of them will survive.”

The new poster for season two of Twisted Metal, which will debut this Summer.

The series, which debuted in 2023, received decent reviews upon its 10-episode launch. Many enjoyed the comedy and action, which added upon the world of Twisted Metal. While it didn’t directly adapt the games, the upcoming season does seem to be more akin to them, with over-the-top races and many, many explosions. It quickly became one of Peacock’s most-binged series, leading to its season two renewal. Fortunately, it looks like the wait may have been worth it, if the trailer is anything to go by.

What did you think of the Twisted Metal trailer? Are you pumped for the second season? Did you watch the first season? Let us know in the comments below! Twisted Metal Season Two speeds onto Peacock Summer 2025. For everything Twisted Metal, PlayStation, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.