Twitter Reveals 2020 Gaming Statistics
According to Twitter, 2020 was a huge year for gaming on the social media platform. Given the fact that many folks were stuck inside due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for much of the year, it should really come as no surprise that there were more than 2,000,000,000 (that's two billion) tweets about gaming in 2020. That number is 75% more than 2019's statistics and includes a 49% increase in unique authors. Basically, more people than ever were tweeting about gaming -- both in terms of the number of tweets and the number of people.
In addition to that metric, Twitter has also shared some other interesting data about the gaming conversation over on the social media platform. For example, Animal Crossing: New Horizons ended up being the most tweeted about video game of the year, this year's The Game Awards was the most tweeted about gaming event, and of all the people from all the countries sending out tweets, Japan sent the most about gaming followed by the United States.
Every so often, Twitter releases these sort of statistics about various topics on the platform. While this information is certainly interesting, Twitter's largely in the news right now for having "permanently suspended" President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitter right here.
What do you think about the above gaming stats from Twitter last year? Any big surprises?
Most Followed Gaming Topics
- Gaming
- Gaming News
- Esports
- Gaming Influencers
- PlayStation
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing
- Xbox
Countries Tweeting the Most about Gaming
- Japan
- United States
- Korea
- Brazil
- Thailand
- United Kingdom
- France
- India
- Philippines
- Spain
Most Tweeted About Video Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@animalcrossing)
- Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject)
- Disney: Twisted-Wonderland (@twst_jp)
- Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)
- Fortnite (@fortnitegame)
- Ensemble Stars! (@ensemble_stars)
- Knives Out (@game_knives_out)
- Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)
- Apex Legends (@PlayApex)
- Identity V (@IdentityVJP)
Most Tweeted About Gaming Events
- The 2020 Game Awards
- The Future of Gaming on PS5 Event
- Tokyo Game Show 2020
- Niconico Net Chokaigi 2020
- Xbox Games Showcase
Most Tweeted About Gaming Personalities
- @ibaillanos
- @rubiu5
- @jack_septic_eye
- @ninja
- @pokimanelol
- @timthetatman
- @BadBoyHalo
- @technothepig
- @georgenotfound
- @Corpse_Husband
Most Talked about Esports Events
- League of Legends Worlds 2020
- EVO Japan 2020
- CBLoL Split 2 Finals 2020
- Call of Duty League 2020 Championship
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Most Tweeted About Esports Teams
- FaZe Clan (@fazeclan)
- G2 Esports (@G2esports)
- mibr (@mibr)
- Fnatic (@fnatic)
- paiN Gaming (@paiNGamingBR)
- T1 (@T1)
- Cloud9 (@Cloud9)
- Furia (@FURIA)
- Flamengo Esports (@flaesports)
- 100 Thieves (@100Thieves)
Most Tweeted About Esports Athletes
- @Mongraal
- @benjyfishy
- @Scump
- @Bugha
- @mitr0
- @fer
- @zayt
- @FalleN
- @TACO
- @Clayster