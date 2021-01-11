Twitter Reveals 2020 Gaming Statistics

According to Twitter, 2020 was a huge year for gaming on the social media platform. Given the fact that many folks were stuck inside due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for much of the year, it should really come as no surprise that there were more than 2,000,000,000 (that's two billion) tweets about gaming in 2020. That number is 75% more than 2019's statistics and includes a 49% increase in unique authors. Basically, more people than ever were tweeting about gaming -- both in terms of the number of tweets and the number of people.

In addition to that metric, Twitter has also shared some other interesting data about the gaming conversation over on the social media platform. For example, Animal Crossing: New Horizons ended up being the most tweeted about video game of the year, this year's The Game Awards was the most tweeted about gaming event, and of all the people from all the countries sending out tweets, Japan sent the most about gaming followed by the United States.

Every so often, Twitter releases these sort of statistics about various topics on the platform. While this information is certainly interesting, Twitter's largely in the news right now for having "permanently suspended" President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitter right here.

