Ubisoft Delays New Rainbow Six, Division Games

Ubisoft‘s latest earnings report that covers the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 – 2025 was fairly unremarkable in terms of news. Outside of reconfirming Star Wars Outlaws for its August 30th release despite somewhat worrisome responses to previews published recently, Ubisoft mostly focused the report around successes for XDefiant and overall growth and interest in their franchises, though unfortunately they also provided a disappointing update regarding the mobile releases for the Rainbow Six and The Division franchises. While previously expected during this fiscal year, Ubisoft is now delaying The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile, both of which were announced in 2022, to at least next April, the beginning of the 2025 – 2026 fiscal year. The earnings report notes that the developers need more time in order to deliver on expectations for the mobile games.

“The line-up for the rest of FY25 includes Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws. Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence are no longer expected in FY25 as the teams are taking the necessary time to ensure that these experiences deliver on the expectations,” the earnings report reads. As of now Ubisoft has not assigned an official release date for either game.

The earnings report also mentions the success of the Rainbow Six franchise earlier in the document with Rainbow Six Siege, noting that the game “kicked off the year with a strong performance, driven by a very strong year-on-year growth in activity in terms of session days (+34%) and session days per player (+18%), as well as growth in monetization.”

“This quarter saw Year 9 Season 1 become the highest grossing season in Siege’s history as well as the full release of the marketplace, that continued to see a sustained level of transactions,” the report continues. The praise for Rainbow Six Siege shines some hope toward the mobile release’s continued development as Ubisoft would clearly want to capitalize on the growing popularity of Rainbow Six by expanding to a new platform, but this hope cannot be shared with The Division Resurgence.

Overall, the future of Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise seems hazy at best given that Ubisoft canceled The Division Heartland just two months ago in mid-May, citing the company’s plans to focus resources on “bigger opportunities,” which doesn’t fare well for development on The Division Resurgence.