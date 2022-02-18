Uncharted’s Tati Gabrielle on Creating an Original Character for the Movie

The Uncharted series has no shortage of characters to pull from with several of them featured in the new movie that’s now in theaters. Tati Gabrielle’s character isn’t found anywhere in the games, however, though you wouldn’t know that right away considering how well her treasure-hunting character, Braddock, fits into the rest of the Uncharted pack. Adapting a beloved franchise is tricky enough without having to inject a new character into the mix, so we caught up with Gabrielle to ask what she and others involved with the movie were looking for when creating Braddock for the Uncharted film.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Gabrielle said they wanted to make sure Braddock could hold her own as a character in Uncharted. She added that they wanted to make sure there was room to potentially see Braddock again should there be plans for more Uncharted after this movie.

“We wanted to make sure that she was still full, like that she, yeah, could still hold her own as a character, as well as, like, how she could help, or be an obstacle to Nate and Sully’s journey through this?” Gabrielle said. “So, yeah, that was the main focus, and just like allowing also room for us to even possibly see her again, and so just making her as thorough as possible.”

One of the most recognizable parts of Braddock’s character is her style, and part of that style includes a distinct tattoo sleeve. Gabrielle explained the process behind that and what kind of first impression she and others wanted Braddock to make.

Spoiler Warning: The following quote from Gabrielle contains light spoilers about Braddock’s first appearance early on in the movie.

“I wanted off rip to be able for you to get both that Braddock was a badass, but that she was classy all in one,” Gabrielle said. “And I feel like you do get that when you first meet her at the auction house by seeing her in this, like, beautiful dress, but that’s sort of like edgy, and cut up a little bit, and then boom, you get this sleeve when you’re like, oh, okay, this chick’s got the whole sleeve? And actually, the tattoo only took about five minutes. It was like a giant, like, temporary tattoo that we just laid on my arm and put water on, and then it stayed for like two days. So, I would actually like walk around the city in it too for a while ’cause I was like, yeah, this is cool, I got a sleeve.”

Our full discussion with Gabrielle can be heard in the video at the top. Uncharted is now out in theaters.