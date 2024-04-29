Uniqlo Releases New Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Merch

At the beginning of the month, Uniqlo revealed that its next collaboration is bringing in Nintendo to give fans near gear themed around The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Uniqlo teased that six new shirts were coming, and now those shirts are finally available for purchase. So, if you're looking to upgrade your closet with some stylish new T-shirts featuring some fan-favorite characters from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Obviously, it probably would've been better to release last year when TOTK dropped on Nintendo Switch, but it's better late than never.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom x Uniqlo Merch

(Photo: Nintendo)

As mentioned, there are six shirts included in this set. All of them will run you $24.90 before tax, and you'll want to get in quickly before they're sold out. As of this writing, several sizes are already out of stock for certain shirts, so you might've missed your chance depending on your preferences. The most popular shirt is the white and gold number featuring a small decal on the front and back. Already, the only size available is Extra Small, making it a tough get for most adults.

Thankfully, there's another white option that's in stock in most sizes as of this writing. It's not as stylized as the other white shirt, but it's not a bad look either. Both black options feature much louder graphics than the two white shirts, which might explain why they are seemingly not selling out as quickly. Finally, there are tan and orange options, though if you want the tan shirt, you'd better get over to Uniqlo quickly as it's selling out in most sizes already.

Regardless of the shirt you decide on, it's a nice set from Uniqlo. The team has partnered with gaming brands in the past, and getting together with Nintendo is definitely a smart get for the fashion line. Previously, the team worked with Capcom for its 40th-anniversary line, but this one might be even better. Unfortunately for Capcom fans, almost all of the shirts from that line are currently sold, though the collection has been out for two months, so you had plenty of time to hop in.

Latest Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors

Anytime The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom news of any kind drops, many fans start to wonder when the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to launch. After all, Breath of the Wild was huge for Nintendo as a cross-gen release back when the first Switch launched. Many assume Tears of the Kingdom will get another dash of life whenever the Switch's successor launches.

Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't given many hints about when its next console might launch. That said, the latest rumors claim that the Nintendo Switch 2 will use magnetic Joy-Cons that attach to the side of the console. Supposedly, the Switch 2 will also be larger than the original, though not quite as big as the Steam Deck. Hopefully, we learn more about the console later this year.