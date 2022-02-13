Valentine’s Day’s Gift Guide for the Funko, Tabletop, Star Wars, and WWE Fan in Your Life

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and while we are getting pretty close, it’s still not too late to pick up a cool gift for that special someone in your life. Whether they are a fan of Star Wars, Funko, WWE, tabletop, or everything in between, we’ve got a few gifts that should be perfect for the geek in your life. We’ve got Valentine’s clothing for the WWE fan in your life, adorable Mandalorian Grogu backpacks for the Star Wars fan, adorable Pops perfect for the romantic holiday, and several board games that would make lovely additions to any Valentine’s game night, and you can check out all of them starting on the next slide!

Now, we are only doing 7 items, but figured we can slip one extra item into the mix. That will be Funko’s new series of Villainous Valentines Mini Figures, which feature adorable animals with some pretty powerful weaponry, making it the most unique Valentine’s Day gift on this list. These come in 3-Packs, and you can order them here at Entertainment Earth. You can find the official description below.

“Celebrate the season of love with a twist! Villainous Valentines blends adorable creatures with weapons. Who knew being bad could look this cute!

There’s no limit to what you might find when you open a Paka Paka Mini-Figure! Each figure measures approximately 2-inches tall. This Paka Paka: Villainous Valentines Mini-Figure Random 3-Pack includes a total of 3x randomly selected, individually packaged mini-figures.

Surprise! Surprise! This very special item might have limited variants randomly inserted throughout the production run. If extra lucky, you could potentially receive one of these highly sought-after ultra-rare collectibles when you order this item! Please note that we cannot accept requests for specific variants upon ordering, nor can we accept returns of opened items. And the item you receive may be slightly different from the standard edition pictured. Some attached images may include a picture of the prized variant.”

Alright, hit the next slide to see what else you can pick up for Valentine's Day

Patchwork Valentine Edition

Lookout Games and Asmodee’s Original version of Patchwork is a perfect game for couples to jump into, so what could possibly make it more apt for the occasion? Well, how about a special Valentine Edition, which trades in the original game’s cloth, leather, and buttons for a box of chocolates and combines it with the same addictive gameplay fans know and love. Plus, who doesn’t love chocolate, right?

Patchwork Valentine Edition is available on the Asmodee store and on Amazon for $36.99, and you can find the official description below.

February 14, Valentine’s Day – a special day for all love birds: it is time to show your affection with small (and large) gifts. Maybe a candlelight dinner, a flower bouquet, or – like in this game – a big box of chocolates? Patchwork Valentine is based on the popular mechanics of the classic Patchwork game. Are you in for this “lovely” challenge of putting together the most marvelous box of chocolates for your darling?

The Mandalorian Grogu Valentine’s Mini Backpack

If you’re looking for something one of a kind with that same sense of Funko style, look no further than Loungefly’s absolutely precious The Mandalorian Grogu Valentine’s Mini Backpack. The pink and green backpack features a variety of different Grogus with giant hearts all over, and it’s going to make a Star Wars fan over the moon with joy.

The Mandalorian Grogu Valentine’s Mini Backpack is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth for $75.00, and you can find the official description below.

Share the love this Valentine’s Day with The Mandalorian Grogu™ Valentines Mini Backpack. The all-over-print is showered with pink and white hearts and the precious young Grogu in a variety of poses. Light green accents the pink and cream colors on various portions of the bag, such as the straps and trim. The front pocket is heart-shaped too! It’s a darling design that makes a great Valentine’s Day gift and addition to any Grogu collection.

The Mandalorian Grogu Valentines Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps, sturdy metal hardware, side pockets, and features: debossed, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating pattern of the inside lining fabric. Please note: Patterns will vary with all-over-print styles. Not every piece will look identical nor will every piece be an exact match as to what is pictured online.

This bag is an officially licensed Star Wars™ The Mandalorian™ product.

Valentine’s Day Funko Pops

You knew Funko was going to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style, and for 2022 they revealed a new set of special Valentine’s Day Pops for Star Wars The Mandalorian fans. That includes Pop figures of Mando (holding a card), Grogu (with a red scarf and eating some candy), Luke Skywalker with Grogu (holding hearts), and Ahsoka Tano (holding Valentine’s cards). All of these are painted red and pink for the occasion, but there’s one that just might be my favorite, which is the Target exclusive Mando with Grogu, who is holding a heart-shaped Love You candy.

You can pre-order the Star Wars Valentine’s Day Pops from Entertainment Earth right here. You can pre-order the Mando with Grogu exclusive from Target.

Jabba’s Palace A Love Letter Game

It doesn’t get much more classic than Z-Man Games and Asmodee’s Love Letter, and while there are several versions of the game on the market, few are as good or addicting as the original. Thankfully Jabba’s Palace bucks that trend and delivers one of my favorite versions of the game by keeping the essence of the original and adding just enough new elements to keep things spicy and take advantage of the Star Wars theme.

Jabba’s Palace A Love Letter Game is available on the Asmodee store and on Amazon for $14.99, and you can find the official description below.

The home of the galaxy’s most notorious gangster is a place of danger and deception. Its vile denizens thrive within, but the members of the Rebel Alliance have their own plans. Based on the beloved card game and set in the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace – A Love Letter Game retains the simple and fun mechanics of the original as you utilize the talents of iconic characters from Return of the Jedi.

Players take turns drawing a card and playing a card, then executing its effect. Cards include characters like Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, Salacious Crumb, Jabba the Hutt, and many more. Through members of both the Rebel Alliance and Jabba’s crew, players must use these character’s abilities to outwit and outlast the others, while also using the new Agenda cards to find even more ways to win. In a quick card game of rebel bravery and vile deceit, can you carry out your agenda while outthinking your foes?

Funko Popsies

Funko has recently introduced a brand new line of collectibles featuring all of your favorite Disney, DC, Marvel, and pop culture characters, and the new line is called Popsies. Popsies are essentially Funkofied Valentine’s messages, as an adorable figure can be tilted to reveal a sweet word balloon message, and Funko has a few special Valentine’s Day versions as well. Those include Beauty and the Beast and Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

You can find all of the available Funko Popsies on Funko’s official website here, and they retail for $7.00 each. So far here are the franchises included in the line.

Harry Potter

Disney

Peanuts

Marvel

The Office

DC

Five Nights At Freddy’s

Ghostbusters

WWE Valentine’s Day Shirts

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, but even WWE is up for making a quick detour in the name of love. WWE fans now have a selection of new Valentine’s Day shirts to choose from featuring their favorite Superstars. Those include AJ Styles (You Are Phenomenal), Bianca Belair (The EST Of My Heart), The Miz (You’re My Awesome Valentine), Becky Lynch (Big Time Valentine), Otis (XOXO Otis), Sasha Banks (Legit Love), and Charlotte Flair (Wooo Me).

The new WWE Valentine’s Day shirts are available on the WWE shop for $27.99.

Azul

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to sit down with your significant other and enjoy some relaxing time together, and if you happen to be board game fans, Next Move Games and Asmodee’s Azul might be a brilliant addition to your plans. Azul is a tile-placement game that has you amassing different color and patterned titles as you seek to place them on the board and bring the walls of the Royal Palace of Evora to life. Azul is a relaxing experience filled with strategy and is perfectly suited for 2 players.

Azul is available on the Asmodee store and on Amazon for $39.99, and you can find the official description below.

Azul is a tile-placement game in which players compete for the highest score by claiming tiles and arranging them on their board to score points. Extra points are on offer for collecting sets of the same color of tile, or for creating particular patterns, while there are penalties for taking tiles that you’re unable to use. But every tile that you claim affects what your rivals can take next. You’ll have to make choices that help you without helping them too much!