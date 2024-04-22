Valheim Reveals Ashlands Update With Patch Notes

The developers at Iron Gate Studios revealed the Ashlands biome for their hit survival game Valheim last January. Since then, the team has been posting periodic updates to give players an idea of what to expect, but the full launch is finally almost here. Today, the Ashlands biome entered Valheim's public test realm, meaning it's only a few steps away from its full launch. While things might change as players test the new biome, Iron Gate dropped the full patch notes for the Ashlands update, giving fans a look at all of the specific changes and additions coming to Valheim soon.

Of course, the most notable addition with the Ashlands update is the new landmass. Players have a large new area to explore, and the team has filled it with new content. There are over 30 new weapons for players to find and craft, giving them new ways to take down their enemies. Speaking of, there are more than 10 new creatures, some of which will test your combat skill. That's only the tip of the iceberg for all of the new content coming to Ashlands. It's safe to say that Valheim is about to get a huge influx of returning players looking to check out all this new content.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the Ashlands update. Valheim is available now on Xbox and PC platforms.

Valheim Ashlands Update Patch Notes

(Photo: Iron Gate)

Note: Below you'll find the full patch notes. If you want to go into the update unspoiled, head to the official site to see the redacted patch notes.

New Content:

Mechanics:

* Beware the skies! Cinders rain down from above in the Ashlands, causing damage to those who are unprotected

* Wooden build pieces can now catch fire in the Ashlands – and the fire spreads!

* A new world modifier that allows fire to spread outside of the Ashlands as well (part of the immersive preset)

* Deadly lava takes up large parts of the landscape; traverse it with your very own platforms

* Lay claim to Charred Fortresses with two new Siege Machines

* New plantable Ashvines will grow on the walls of your base

* Combine your Flametal weapons with gems (Bloodstone, Iolite & Jade) in order to upgrade them to magical weapons (giving them blood, storm and nature based effects respectively)

* The waters in and around the Ashlands are boiling hot, and only the sturdiest of ships can sail them

Creatures:

* Enemy: Fallen Valkyrie

* Enemy: Charred Warrior

* Enemy: Charred Archer

* Enemy: Charred Warlock

* Enemy: Charred Twitcher

* Enemy Turret: Skugg

* Enemy: Morgen

* Enemy: Bonemaw Serpent

* Enemy/creature: Asksvin (tameable & rideable)

* Creature: Asksvin Calf

* Enemy: Volture

* Enemy: Lava Blob

* NPC/Enemy: Redbeard Dvergr

* Boss: Fader

* Miniboss: Lord Reto

* Spawner: Monument of Torment

* Spawner: Effigy of Malice

Crafting:

* Material: Majestic Carapace (previously Queen Drop)

* Material: Fader Relic (placeholder item)

* Material: Asksvin Hide

* Material: Asksvin Bladder

* Material: Asksvin Tail

* Material: Morgen Heart

* Material: Morgen Sinew

* Material: Celestial Feather

* Material: Bonemaw Scale

* Material: Bonemaw Meat

* Material: Bonemaw Tooth

* Material: Volture Meat

* Material: Volture Egg

* Material: Charred Skull

* Material: Charred Bone

* Material: Pot Shard

* Material: Bell Shard

* Material: Dyrnwyn Fragments x3

* Material: Bloodstone

* Material: Jade

* Material: Iolite

* Material: Flametal Ore (previous Flametal is now obsolete)

* Material/craftable: Flametal (previous Flametal is now obsolete)

* Material: Sulfur

* Material: Ashwood

* Material: Grausten

* Material: Charcoal Resin

* Material: Proustite Powder

* Material: Asksvin Neck

* Material: Asksvin Skull

* Material: Asksvin Ribcage

* Material: Asksvin Pelvis

* Material: Charred Cogwheel

* Material: Molten Core

* Material/craftable: Ceramic Plate

* Materia/craftable: Shield Core

* Plantable: Ashvine Seeds

* Artisan Table extension: Artisan Press

* Galdr Table extension: Feathery Wreath

* Cauldron extension: Rolling Pins and Cutting Boards

* Black Forge extension: Metal Cutter

* Black Forge extension: Gem Cutter

* Craftable: Bell

* Resource location: Lavaiathans

* Misc: Asksvin Egg

Craftable Items:

* Weapon: Dyrnwyn (sword)

* Weapon: Slayer (greatsword)

* Weapon: Brutal Slayer (greatsword)

* Weapon: Scourging Slayer (greatsword)

* Weapon: Primal Slayer (greatsword)

* Weapon: Nidhögg (sword)

* Weapon: Nidhögg the Bleeding (sword)

* Weapon: Nidhögg the Thundering (sword)

* Weapon: Nidhögg the Primal (sword)

* Weapon: Flametal Mace

* Weapon: Bloodgeon (mace)

* Weapon: Storm Star (mace)

* Weapon: Klossen (mace)

* Weapon: Berserkir Axes

* Weapon: Bleeding Berserkir Axes

* Weapon: Thundering Berserkir Axes

* Weapon: Primal Berserkir Axes

* Weapon: Ash Fang (bow)

* Weapon: Blood Fang (bow)

* Weapon: Storm Fang (bow)

* Weapon: Root Fang (bow)

* Weapon: Ripper (crossbow)

* Weapon: Wound Ripper (crossbow)

* Weapon: Storm Ripper (crossbow)

* Weapon: Root Ripper (crossbow)

* Weapon: Splitnir (spear)

* Weapon: Splitnir the Bleeding (spear)

* Weapon: Splitnir the Storming (spear)

* Weapon: Splitnir the Primal (spear)

* Shield: Flametal Shield (with multiple styles!)

* Shield: Flametal Tower Shield (with multiple styles!)

* Weapon: Trollstav (blood magic)

* Weapon: Staff of the Wild (elemental magic)

* Weapon: Dundr (elemental magic)

* Weapon: Staff of Fracturing (elemental magic)

* Armour Set: Flametal Breastplate, Flametal Greaves, Flametal Helmet

* Armour Set: Robes of Embla, Trousers of Embla, Hood of Embla

* Armour Set: Breastplate of Ask, Trousers of Ask, Hood of Ask

* Cape: Asksvin Cloak

* Cape: Ashen Cape

* Misc: Asksvin Saddle

* Bomb: Basalt Bomb

* Bomb: Smoke Bomb

* Ammunition: Grausten Payload

* Ammunition: Explosive Payload

* Ammunition: Charred Arrow

* Ammunition: Charred Bolt

* Ammunition: Flametal Missile

Build pieces & furniture:

* Building Pieces: 25 Ashwood Pieces (Ashwood Wall, Ashwood Half Wall, Ashwood Quarter Wall, Ashwood Arched Wall, Ashwood Decorative Wall, Ashwood Decorative Window, Ashwood Divider, Ashwood Floor 2x2, Ashwood Floor 1x1, Ashwood Decorative Floor, Ashwood Arch, Ashwood Beam 1m, Ashwood Beam 2m, Ashwood Pole 1m, Ashwood Pole 2m, Ashwood Beam 26°, Ashwood Roof Cross 26°, Ashwood Beam 45°, Ashwood Roof Cross 45°, Ashwood Wall 26°, Ashwood Wall 26° Inverted, Ashwood Wall 45°, Ashwood Wall 45° Inverted, Ashwood Stair, Ashwood Door)

* Building Pieces: 26 Grausten Pieces (Grausten Steep Stairs, Grausten Stairs, Grausten Floor 1x1, Grausten Floor 2x2, Grausten Floor 4x4, Grausten Small Pillar, Grausten Medium Pillar, Grausten Tapered Pillar, Grausten Tapered Pillar Inverted, Grausten Small Beam, Grausten Medium Beam, Grausten Small Arch, Grausten Medium Arch, Grausten Wall Arch, Grausten Wall Arch Inverted, Grausten Wall 1x2, Grausten Wall 2x2, Grausten Wall 4x2, Grausten Window 2x2, Grausten Window 4x2, Grausten Roof, Grausten Roof Corner, Grausten Arched Roof (2), Grausten Arched Roof, Grausten Arched Roof Corner (2))

* Building Piece: Flametal Gate

* Defence: Ashwood Stakewall

* Stack: Ashwood Stack

* Stack: Grausten Pile

* Stack: Pile of Skulls

* Stack: Bone Stack

* Furniture: Ashwood Bed

* Furniture: Bone Throne

* Furniture: Lava Lantern

* Furniture: Asksvin Rug

* Furniture: Straw

* Furniture: Small Green Pot

* Furniture: Medium Green Pot

* Furniture: Large Green Pot

* Furniture: Ashwood Bench

* Furniture: Asksvin Skeleton

* Siege Machine: Catapult

* Siege Machine: Battering Ram

* Ship: Drakkar

* Misc: Shield Generator

* Misc: Portal – Stone

Food & Potions:

* Food: Cooked Volture Meat

* Food: Cooked Bonemaw Meat

* Food: Cooked Asksvin Tail

* Food: Fiddlehead

* Food: Fiery Svinstew

* Food: Marinated Greens

* Food: Mashed Meat

* Food: Piquant Pie (cooked/uncooked)

* Food: Roasted Crust Pie (cooked/uncooked)

* Food: Scorching Medley

* Food: Sizzling Berry Broth

* Food: Smoke Puff

* Food: Sparkling Shroomshake

* Food: Spicy Marmalade

* Food: Vineberry Cluster

* Mead: Lingering Healing Mead

* Mead: Lingering Eitr Mead

Misc:

* Location: Ruins (multiple)

* Location: Redbeard Dvergr Outposts

* Location: Putrid Hole

* Location: Charred Fortress

* Event: "The undead army marches"

* Event: "The dead have been summoned"

* Lore: New stones

* Lore: New dreams

* Lore: New Munin dialogue

* New music

* New forsaken power

* Terrain changes for Ashlands (Ashlands is now cut off from other biomes, only accessible by sea)

Fixes & Improvements:

* Fixed Major Healing Mead material

* Fixed Minor Eitr Mead Material

* Standardised texts throughout the game

* Updated names for old Flametal items

* The popup for unlocking new things is displayed longer