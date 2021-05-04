Valkyrae Addresses Rumors About Quitting Streaming

✖

Last week, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, one of the biggest streamers in the world, suggested she may pivot away from streaming on YouTube to business and investing due to social media hate and the toxicity that comes with the profession. That said, according to a new tweet from Hofstetter, this isn't happening.

In a new tweet, the streamer clarifies that she has no intention of pivoting out of streaming entirely. Adding to this, she noted that as long as there are games to play with friends, she'll be streaming. In other words, while a time could come where Valkyrae streams less, it sounds like she'll never stop completely, at least not anytime soon.

"By the way, when I said I planned to 'pivot out of streaming to business and investing,' I didn't mean entirely," clarified the streamer. "As long as there are games and my friends want to play with me, I'll always stream it. I've been gamin my whole life why would I ever stop!"

The clarification comes after the streamer, on stream, noted she's been thinking about streaming and social media, and how she may pivot away from it. At the time, many took this to mean move on entirely, but this was not the case.

"I don’t want to live this way for the rest of my life," said Valkyrae at the time. "I actually really, really hate social media. It’s scary. I hate it... all the trolls, and hate, and creepiness. I just don’t think this fame is really that fulfilling. It’s incredibly invasive. It [quitting] has been on my mind a lot. I already have things in business and investing, so I can pivot when I’m ready. I have that plan, I just don’t know when I want to do it.”

In 2021, Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers in the world, so it would be surprising if she dumped the profession and it would be a big blow to the streaming world. However, she has her fingers in other pots and is a co-owner of 100 Thieves. Like the streaming star says, she can pivot whenever she wants, but when and if she does, it won't be cold turkey.

