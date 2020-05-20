Valorant Announcement Teased for Next Summer Game Fest Event

✖

Yet another Summer Game Fest event is taking place this week with organizer Geoff Keighley teasing something for May 21st, and that something is related to Valorant this time. The new shooter from Riot Games is currently in its closed beta stage and has been playable by more and more players lately as closed beta keys became easier to come by with announcements shared regularly, so whatever is coming tomorrow, it’s enough to warrant being a part of the Summer Games Festival. The livestream and announcement are scheduled to take place on May 21st at 8 a.m. PT.

The Twitter account for the Summer Game Fest event tweeted about the news to add the Valorant announcement to the schedule for Thursday. The tease was shared by the official Valorant Twitter account to get more eyes on it, but there’s no indication from the message about what tomorrow’s event will be about.

👀 Tune in tomorrow at 11 am ET / 8 am PT / 4 pm BST for an update and announcement from the @PlayVALORANT team -- executive producer @RiotSuperCakes and Game Director @RiotZiegler Stream at https://t.co/gO9QVWnsZd #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/R2hjn2mOPg — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 20, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Valorant players theorized about what the announcement might pertain to. The game’s still in its closed beta stage with a Summer 2020 release date planned, but an actual release date hasn’t been announced. That news along with theories about console ports were seen most often throughout the replies and discussions elsewhere, though there’s no confirmation about any plans to release Valorant outside of the PC platform, for now.

For those who are just now catching up on the Valorant craze, it’s the new game from Riot Games that combines aspects of Overwatch and Counter-Strike to create a new competitive experience. It’s the first big departure Riot’s taken from its League of Legends universe, and while it’s become easier to get into now, getting a beta key through a Twitch Drop was quite the feat when the game launched in closed beta.

As for the Summer Game Fest, that’s an event spanning the course of the summer that’s been put together by Keighley, the same person behind The Game Awards. The festival of games strings together many different announcements like the reveal of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered and the Xbox Series X gameplay event.

Tune in tomorrow at 8 a.m. PT to see what’s happening next in Valorant.

