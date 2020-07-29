Valorant Reveals New Killjoy Agent

Valorant’s newest Agent has now been confirmed to be Killjoy, a technological genius who comes from Germany with an arsenal of hi-tech gear to use against her opponents. We got our first look at Killjoy’s talents through a leak after her abilities she’ll use were uploaded to the Valorant site ahead of schedule, but we now have a better, more official look at the Agent with her full reveal. She’ll be added to the game on August 4th when Act II begins in Valorant and will be the second post-launch Agent added to the game following Reyna who was added alongside the game’s full release.

Seeing how the leak came from Riot itself, the previews of the abilities were pretty spot-on compared to the instructions for how to use her abilities and what they’ll do. She’s got robots, turrets, and a powerful ultimate used to lock down an area and inhibit enemies inside.

Killjoy’s abilities are detailed below to show how each of them work

Killjoy Abilities

Alarmbot – EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot.

– EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot. Turret – EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180-degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret.

– EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180-degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret. Nanoswarm – Equip a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots.

– Equip a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots. Lockdown – EQUIP the Lockdown device. FIRE to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device Detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies.

A trailer released alongside Killjoy’s reveal showed us a better look at the character, close-ups of all of her gear, and better visual of what her abilities will look like in action.

Like other Agents, Killjoy will have her own Agent Contract to complete. This Contract consists of three sprays, two titles, a Gun Buddy, a player card, and the Killjoy Agent herself. You'll be able to complete that Contract to get the Agent and everything that comes with her once she's made available early next month.

Killjoy will be released in Valorant on August 4th alongside the launch of Act II, so look for the full patch notes around that date to see everything else that’s changing alongside her release.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.