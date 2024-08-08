Vampire Survivors Finally Gets PlayStation Release Date

It’s been a very long wait for the PlayStation version of Vampire Survivors, but the game finally has a set release date. This morning, Poncle announced that Vampire Survivors will release on PS4 and PS5 on August 29th at 9 a.m. ET, holding true to the previously promised summer release window. In addition to the base game, all of the DLC will be available on the platform on day one, meaning PlayStation users can quickly catch up with everything they’ve missed since the game launched back in 2022. Presumably, the game will retail for $4.99, as it does on all of the game’s current platforms.

Readers interested in wishlisting Vampire Survivors can do so at the game’s PlayStation Store page right here. A PlayStation trailer for the game can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with Vampire Survivors, the game is basically a bullet hell roguelike, in which players try to survive as long as possible under an onslaught of supernatural enemies that has not once, ever included a vampire. There are multiple playable characters to choose from, each with their own specific skills and abilities. As a session goes longer, players will unlock additional weapons and skills that can be used to stave off death, with the goal being to survive long enough to reach the Reaper, and unlock the next stage. The music and art style for Vampire Survivors closely evokes Konami’s Castlevania, though the two series have little else in common!

Vampire Survivors has seen a number of paid and free updates since the game’s release. Like the base game, this content tends to be on the cheaper side, with expansions ranging between $1.99 and $2.49. The $2.49 price point has thus far been held for collaborative content, including the expansions based on Among Us and Contra. The Contra themed Operation Guns DLC is the most recent paid expansion, releasing back in May. There have been hints that a collaboration with Baldur’s Gate 3 could be in the works, but nothing has been mentioned about that in several months. Now that the PlayStation version of Vampire Survivors is almost here, hopefully Poncle will have time to work on some additional DLC!

Are you happy that Vampire Survivors is finally coming to PlayStation? Have you played the game on a different platform? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!