Leak Reveals Likely Bloodlines 2 Release Date (And It’s Perfect)

Many fans had all but given up on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 ever seeing the light of day. But earlier this year, the long-awaited and much-delayed game finally got a confirmed release window. Though World of Darkness, now rebranded to White Wolf, was targeting an October 2025 launch, we haven’t heard much about the game since that announcement back in March. But now, a leak appears to shed light on the actual release date, giving us hope that we really will get to play Bloodlines 2 this Halloween.

The sequel to the beloved Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines has had a difficult road to release. The game was first announced in 2019 and has seen several delays since then. After originally targeting early 2025, the October release window was another soft pushback for the game’s release. So, many fans didn’t really put a ton of stock in actually seeing Bloodlines 2 arrive this year.

The game’s Steam page hasn’t seen any new updates since that March 2025 announcement, leaving many bracing for a delay. But after one gaming website seemingly posted a PS5 version of the game for sale ahead of schedule, we just might have an actual Bloodlines 2 release date this time.

Bloodlines 2 Allegedly Targeting Release Just Before Halloween

A now-deleted listing for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 showed up on Game Xtreme, a game store in the Philippines. The pre-order page featured an October 21st release date for Bloodlines 2, suggesting that the game just might be planning to launch 10 days before Halloween. In addition to this supposed release date, the listing also included what looks very much like actual cover art for the game.

As of now, no official release date has been announced. The Bloodlines 2 website at Paradox Interactive still lists the game as “coming 2025.” We also don’t know for sure that this leaked cover art is accurate, though it certainly looks convincingly on-brand for the franchise. Given the timing of the game’s supposed release, along with the listing popping up at Game Xtreme, it’s looking like we could be getting an official update on the highly anticipated vampire game soon enough.

If the October 21st date proves accurate, it’s really perfect timing. A spooky game coming out 10 days before Halloween is marketing that basically writes itself. That said, it would make October quite a stacked month for big games. We already have Digimon Story: Time Stranger and Pokemon Legends Z-A that month, and this would be another major title to add to the list. So, targeting a later October release makes a ton of sense, if that’s indeed the plan. For now, it’s always possible the listing contained inaccurate information until we get official confirmation from The Chinese Room and Paradox Interactive.

When it does release, Bloodlines 2 will be available for PC via Steam or Epic Games, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. It does already have a rating listed on the website, landing it at an M 17+ for intense violence, blood and gore, suggestive themes, and strong language.

Have you been waiting on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2? What do you think of an October 21st release date? Let us know in the comments below!