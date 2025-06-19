5 Gaming Crossovers That Would Be Legendary

There are times when some of our favorite games end up clashing with one another in unexpected ways. There are varying levels of collaboration, whether it’s an Easter egg from another game, bringing over a guest character in fighting games, or the complete creation of a brand new IP like with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Seeing other brands collaborating and bringing popular IPs together makes the gaming scene more exciting and inclusive.

Some games keep a modern relevance by working together with trending IPs to stay popular with their audience base. LEGO, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Fall Guys are pretty prevalent in staying modern due to the collaborations and crossovers that we see within. Here is a list of crossovers of different games that we think would be legendary to see come to fruition.

1) Grand Theft Auto X Fortnite

If we need to wait until 2026 for the latest on Grand Theft Auto 6, perhaps in the meantime, wouldn’t it be an ideal world to see some of the most iconic characters from Grand Theft Auto 5 come to Fortnite? Fortnite has made a name for itself, whether playing in PvE or PvP, for its skins. The skins in Fortnite are a big part of the experience and allow players to express their personality and interests as a collectible. Many and most major brands are slowly making their way into Fortnite. When it comes to a battle royale game, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin have been through their fair share of firefights throughout GTA5. Adding skins from Grand Theft Auto to Fortnite would be a major moment for these two franchises.

2) Monster Hunter Wilds X God of War

Who is better at hunting beasts and taking spoils of war than the God of War himself, Kratos? Kratos and Atreus have hunted many mythological beasts, whether we are talking about the Nemean Lion, Minotaur, Basilisks, Valkyries, and many more. Those epic battles, reframed as a monster-hunting adventure, similar to how the Zelda franchise took a stab at the Dynasty Warriors franchise, could be an adventurous exploration for both brands. And the ability to collect resources and parts to forge and perhaps improve upon iconic weapons with the Blades of Chaos, Leviathan Axe, or Atreus’ Talon Bow would be thrilling.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2 X The Last of Us

What if there were a world where Red Dead Redemption crossed over with The Last of Us? What made both games so beautiful was the world they created, the rich narrative within each, and the exploration into human nature. Seeing a world where the zombie apocalypse from The Last of Us comes into play with the western setting and tone of the Red Dead series would be far-fetched, but fun. One appeal of The Last of Us Part 2 was the more open-world elements that were brought into play. Still, these were never on the scale of what Red Dead Redemption 2 offered. And while Joel and Ellie aren’t of the period for a western, the world setting and the means of how the zombie apocalypse started is an idea that can be transferred.

4) Portal 2 X Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Would it be great to include Chell from Portal 2 in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Realistically, it’s all about the portal gun and seeing how it can be implemented for the different special moves and fighting mechanics within Super Smash Bros. The portal mechanic in general is catching some attention within different indie games, but from Valve’s side, there hasn’t been much use of the Portal franchise in some time. Having a moment to bring Portal 2 back into the limelight through Super Smash Bros. would be a pretty iconic moment for both franchises.

5) BioShock X Fallout

It’s been a long time since there has been meaningful news for both BioShock 4 and what comes next for the Fallout series. While there is speculation about what the new setting for Fallout 5 will be, why not instead bring together two famous IPs that audiences have been waiting to see return in one crossover? Realistically, there would be an appeal for stepping again into the shoes of a Big Daddy and fighting across the wastelands with a Little Sister as a companion. Given the nature of power armor in the Fallout series, a Big Daddy would be right at home in a wasteland environment, and perhaps genetic mutations that cause powers would also not feel peculiar either.