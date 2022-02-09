Andy Serkis Joins Cast of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Actor and director Andy Serkis has joined the cast of Complex Games’ upcoming Warhammer 40,000 strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. Serkis will play Vardan Kai, a Grand Master and Steward of the Armoury, in the campaign for the series. Kai will support the player throughout the campaign as they request additional weaponry and reinforcements as their Grey Knights chapter attempts to purge the spread of a corruptive type of Chaos known as the Bloom.

In a press release announcing his addition to the game, Serkis commented on his new role. “Vardan Kai is a Grand Master, he is a very authoritarian leader, and he doesn’t suffer fools,” Serkis said. “He has a strong dislike for those he feels he can’t trust, and doesn’t show a lot of emotion, but throughout the game he’s building a ‘master and pupil’ relationship with the player. His personality will definitely keep players on their toes.”

In a preview event that took place earlier this month, ComicBook.com had an opportunity to take a deeper look into the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 game. Players will be tasked with stemming the Bloom’s corruptive influence on a system of planets, sending down small fireteams of customized Space Marines on missions. Throughout the campaign, players will have the opportunity to restore their ship, the Baleful Edict, to its former glory and upgrade their limited team of Space Marines.

Combat in the game is turn-based and focuses heavily on utilizing your unit’s unique abilities and the environment itself to its advantage. The battlefield and enemies on a particular planet will change dependent on how far the Bloom has spread on a planet, and players will also have to deal with dangerous Warp Surges that add a level of unpredictability to combat. Outside of those Warp Surges, players will have a ton of control over the battle – they can destroy terrain to send foes into chasms or cause boulders to crash into them, and they can target specific body parts of foes for different effects. If a player doesn’t want a Hellbrute to pick up one of their Space Marines, they can target its arm to cut off a hand. Players will also have a plethora of one-use psychic abilities to use in battle. All in all, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters feels a lot like an intriguing blend of XCOM strategy and Warhammer 40K lore and characters.

You can check out the pre-order launch trailer below:

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will be released for PC on May 5, 2022.