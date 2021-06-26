Warhammer Fan Transforms Waluigi Into Orruk

✖

A Warhammer: Age of Sigmar fan has created one of the most unexpected crossovers of all time by transforming one of his orruk miniatures into Waluigi. Earlier this week, reddit user "jonyolo" posted an image of a modified orruk miniature they made for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The orruk's distinctive purple hat, large pink nose and oversized mustache all immediately make the miniature stand out as a very abnormal orruk, and its creator noted that the orruk answers to the name WAAGHHluigi. Commenters were equally impressed and horrified by this innovative custom design. It's unclear whether WAAGHHluigi's nemesis Luigi Stormcast also exists in the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar universe. You can check out this impressive customized miniature below:

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is a miniatures skirmish game produced by Games Workshop. Age of Sigmar is the spiritual successor to Warhammer Fantasy, the original fantasy game that spawned the now iconic sci-fi miniature game Warhammer: 40,000. In Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, players build an army from a single faction (many of which are are parallels of standard fantasy races like elves, dwarves, and orcs) and battle for victory points in a tabletop skirmish. One key difference between Age of Sigmar and Warhammer: 40,000 is that Age of Sigmar has a continuous, evolving narrative, with many factions undergoing cataclysmic changes as they battle for supremacy of the Mortal Realms.

While WAAGHHluigi isn't an official miniature of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, a major part of the miniatures hobby is customizing miniatures in innovative ways. Many hobbyists often come up with fantastic designs and paint schemes that pay homage to other characters from pop culture. In fact, there's no rules that says that WAAGHHluigi can't appear in an official Age of Sigmar battle, so you might get the chance to send your Stormcast or Realm-Lords in to smite this obnoxious orruk out of existence.

Notably, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar recently launched its 3rd Edition ruleset that comes with a brand new "Dominion" launch box that contains 60 miniatures and a full set of rulebooks. "Dominion" can be pre-ordered from your local hobby store and will be released in July.