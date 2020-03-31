Wasteland 3 Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Deep Silver and InXile Entertainment have announced that Wasteland 3 will no longer be releasing on May 19 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Rather, it will now release on August 28. According to the pair, the delay comes down to the coronavirus pandemic, and all of the disruption it has created for the game’s development team. More specifically, according to Brian Fargo, the studio head for InXile Entertainment, transitioning from working at the office to working from home has created many “logistical challenges.”

“As with most companies, we moved to a work-from-home environment some weeks ago, and that’s of course introduced new challenges that many of us throughout the world have been learning to manage,” said Fargo. “We’ve been excited to see the Wasteland 3 beta so well received, but the reality is that with these new logistical challenges our release was going to be impacted.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fargo continues noting that between Deep Silver and Microsoft (the latter acquired the studio last year), it’s in a fortunate position to give the game the development time it needs. Delaying the game not only helps reverse the time loss due to the coronavirus, but is allowing the team to put the proper time into exploring all the feedback and suggestions it got during the beta. Further, this will also allow for more polish time, which can be a difference maker for games.

“We’re pouring our hearts into this game, and the last thing we want is to have anything but an amazing launch for a product we truly believe in,” said Fargo. “We appreciate everyone’s excitement and continued support as we put a few more months into ensuring that on launch day Wasteland 3 is the experience you’ve been waiting for.”

Wasteland 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“The RPG series that pioneered the post-apocalyptic genre returns with Wasteland 3,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Following the critically acclaimed release of 2014 Game of the Year winner Wasteland 2, Wasteland 3 takes players from the radioactive heat of the American Southwest to the perpetual nuclear winter of Colorado.”