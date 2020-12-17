Watch Dogs: Legion Giving Away Free DLC for a Limited Time

✖

During Ubisoft's Happy Holidays event, the publisher is giving out free content each day from December 14th through the 18th. The latest giveaway is DLC for Watch Dogs: Legion; effective right now, players can receive a new Power Suit outfit and Ubisoft Mask in the game. True to its name, the mask features the Ubisoft logo, and it looks pretty sleek, matching quite nicely with the new Power Suit outfit. As with this week's previous giveaways, the item will only be available for a limited time, so players will need to scoop this one up immediately, if they want it!

An image of the Ubisoft mask and Power Suit outfit can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Full instructions on how to download the items can be found in the link in the Tweet.

🎉 1 free gift per day!

🗓 From December 14 to December 18

🎁 Today's gift: "Power Suit outfit" and "Ubisoft mask" Rewards for Watch Dogs: Legion

👉 https://t.co/DlFzQzZKx1 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 16, 2020

Today marks the third day of Ubisoft's Happy Holidays event. So far this week, the publisher has given out DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and free copies of the game Starlink on PC. With two days left in the week, it will be interesting to see what else the publisher plans on giving away! Immortals Fenyx Rising released earlier this month, so it seems like a safe bet that the game could similarly receive free content. Of course, it's also possible that one of the two days could also feature a free copy of another game, similar to the way that the Starlink giveaway was handled. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Released in October, Watch Dogs: Legion is the third entry in Ubisoft's Watch Dogs franchise. The game sees the hacker group DedSec accused of multiple bombings that have taken place around London. With the city now under the watchful eye of the private military group Albion, the team must work together to find the real culprits behind the bombings, and save London. The game features a futuristic setting with lot of unique clothing options, so the Ubisoft Mask and Power Suit should fit in nicely!

Do you plan on snagging the Ubisoft Mask and Power Suit outfit? Have you been playing Watch Dogs: Legion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!