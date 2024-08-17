Renegade Game Studios’ Welcome to Night Vale TTRPG Launching on BackerKit in October

Following the tabletop role-playing game’s announcement just over a year ago now, Renegade Game Studios have provided an update on their upcoming release based on the Welcome to Night Vale podcast. Anyone looking forward to the game can now sign up to be alerted when the Welcome to Night Vale TTRPG goes live on BackerKit, joining the nearly 4,000 (at the time of writing this) others who are already signed up to express interest in participating in crowdfunding for the game.

Per the crowdfunding pre-registration page, “The Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game is a complete roleplaying game powered by the Eseence20 Roleplaying System. Inside the box, you’ll find everything you need to embark on exciting adventures in Night Vale. You can portray a pre-generated character or create your own Citizen. The game includes all the rules and guidelines you need to fully immerse yourself in the world of Night Vale.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interest in the Welcome to Night Vale TTRPG already reaching the thousands is unsurprising given that the podcast from which it gets its name and inspiration, created by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, has been downloaded over 350 million times. Despite scarce details on the game, it’s clear that the TTRPG will focus on the strange happenings within the town of Night Vale, just as the popular podcast does.

At the time of the initial announcement last year, Night Vale co-creator Joseph Fink expressed in the press release that, “For over a decade, Jeffrey and I have been building the world of Night Vale with our podcast, touring live shows, and novels. Now we cannot wait for people to finally get to step into that world themselves, and start telling their own stories about a weird little desert town.” While there have been Night Vale episodes adapted into a book format in the past including stories like Who’s a Good Boy?, this marks a notable expansion across media forms for the original fiction stories.

The TTRPG’s pre-registration page also provides a description for Welcome to Night Vale for those who may be unfamiliar: “Welcome to Night Vale is a twice-monthly podcast in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff’s Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events. Turn on your radio and hide.”