Valorant Release Times Announced

Valorant, the 5v5 free-to-play shooter video game from Riot Games, is officially set to launch tomorrow, June 2nd. But because this is a global release across a number of different countries and time zones, there will be a staggered rollout as the new video game releases in various parts of the world. Due to the way that this all shakes out, that means regions like Japan, Korea, and "most of Asia-Pacific" will be able to hop into the full game first, but the rest of the world won't be long behind them, Riot Games shared this morning.

You can check out the official teaser for the release times below, but we've also taken the liberty of transcribing these times to ET for ease of reference:

6/1 at 7PM ET: "Korea, Japan, and most of Asia-Pacific"

6/2 at 1AM ET: "Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS countries"

6/2 at 8AM ET: "North America, Latin America, and South America"

"Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to as much of the world as soon as possible, so we're hyped to be able to do so on June 2," Anna Donlon, executive producer of Valorant at Riot Games, said as part of the release date announcement. "The team looks forward to starting our decades-long commitment to servicing the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey together."

The full release of the video game should also see the release of the new Agent, Reyna, as well as the game's first battle pass as it was previously said that the battle pass would be "available at launch," so expect to see a new line of cosmetics and other collectibles to acquire from the pass when it's out. The teaser above also seems to indicate that this first season, called "Episode 1: Ignition," will have a new map in the form of Ascent, Italy.

Valorant's Closed Beta began April 7th, and the full game is set to launch tomorrow, June 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Valorant right here.

