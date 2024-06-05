Wild Bastards Release Date Revealed

Late last year, the developers at Blue Manchu announced the spiritual successor to their hit roguelike shooter Void Bastards. While not a direct follow-up to their previous game, Wild Bastards takes many of the mechanics players love and translates them to the futuristic Wild West. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the game is launching on consoles as well as PC, but the Wild Bastards developers were keeping the release date close their chests. That all changed today when publisher Maximum Entertainment posted a new teaser trailer that ended with the big reveal that Wild Bastards is launching in a few months.

Wild Bastards Release Date

The new trailer starts with a rundown of all 13 characters in Wild Bastards. The list includes a robot dressed like Davy Crockett, an alien wielding an electric bow and arrow, and even a demon-like creature who shoots fire out of his fingertips. As you can see, the Wild Bastards crew is full of unique characters that will let players try out a diverse list of playstyles.

At the tail end of the trailer, the developers announce the release date. Wild Bastards launches on September 12th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the game will launch on PS4 and Xbox One, though it could make an appearance there someday since it's popping up on Switch.

As far as what to expect from Wild Bastards, players will travel from planet to planet, taking on gangs all over the galaxy. While exploring each planet, you'll earn new equipment and powers, while having the opportunity to recruit the previously mentioned heroes. You'll need to manage your recruit's relationships to make sure they don't murder each other and level them up to take on the toughest challenges in the galaxy.

Much like Void Bastards, Wild Bastards changes each time you play, giving you a ton of replay value. On top of that, the developers at Blue Manchu are including a Challenge Mode where you can really test your mettle. However, you'll need to finish the main campaign before it unlocks.

Remember, Wild Bastards launches on September 12th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If it's able to live up to the Void Bastards lineage, players are in for a real treat that'll make its way onto several Game of the Year lists by the end of 2024.